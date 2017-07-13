Safe Money Broadcasting Acquires Independent Consumer Financial Education Website

Free White Paper with Researching Showing the Market Opportunity for Safe Money.

A new platform for advisors to educate investors about guaranteed retirement and insurance solutions, with no business obligations to any financial company.

SUMMERLAND KEY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Internet and media publishing company, Safe Money Broadcasting (“SMB”) has acquired SafeMoney.com, a consumer education site on safe retirement strategies using guaranteed insurance products. SMB provides agents, financial advisors, and brokers with independent publishing and insurance marketing solutions to grow their businesses.

With the acquisition, SafeMoney.com is now open to all financial professionals offering life and annuity products. There are no business obligations with any insurance marketing organization, brokerage, insurance carrier, or other financial services company. For an affordable cost, benefit from a proven, full-service publishing and client education program including:

- A complete set of consumer guides,

- An ever-growing library of articles,

- A writing team to request specific articles to be published,

- Materials focusing on “Safe Money,” as well as how investors can protect and maintain their financial needs,

- Ties to a national brand that has been seen on Fox Business, CNBC, MarketWatch, PBS, and more,

- SafeMoney.com branding for personal materials,

- Personal landing page with advisor biography, contact information, and ability to be contacted directly by investors,

- Complete email drip system that nurtures leads and cultivates relationships for advisors on SafeMoney.com,

- Compliant resources for new regulations on consumer education,

- #1 Google result for “Safe Money.”

To learn more, please visit: www.safemoneybroadcasting.com/getting-started.

“We’re pleased to offer this program to all agents and advisors. You can use it and don’t have to commit to any insurance business obligations,” said Brent Meyer, President and Founder of Safe Money Broadcasting. “Now annuity and life providers truly have a win-win resource for their independent status!”

As research shows, the idea of “Safe Money” resonates with consumers. In a study by Greenwald & Associates, a majority of Americans indicated preferences for financial safety and stability. 81% said investors aged 50 and up need strategies to “prevent significant portfolio losses.” 61% saw high value in having guaranteed income to supplement Social Security benefits. Nevertheless, just 3 out of 10 Americans report having conversations with their advisors about guaranteed income options. A free research report with more data-driven insights on this market opportunity can be found at: http://www.safemoneybroadcasting.com/safemoney-white-paper/.

Founded in 2011, Safe Money Broadcasting is an independent media and publishing company serving the guaranteed retirement and insurance space. Financial professionals nationwide have worked with SMB’s team to develop marketing and client education strategies, increase their insurance business, and scale their practices. SMB has no business ties or obligations to any insurance companies or brokerages, enabling financial professionals to stay independent.

“I’m excited to help advisors expand their practices with this program. Research shows when advisors discuss guaranteed income options with clients, their clients are 300% more likely to purchase a guaranteed insurance product,” Meyer explained. “With the stock market at an all-time high and interest rates at historic lows, it’s a great opportunity for advisors educating consumers about ‘safe money.’ We’re generating lots of interest nationwide, so come speak with us before someone from your area comes onboard! I look forward to discussing how we can help you be more successful.”

For more information about the SafeMoney.com program and solutions from Safe Money Broadcasting, please visit www.safemoneybroadcasting.com.