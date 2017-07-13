Family Owned and Operated Business MASGoods Finds Success With Popular Bugout Mosquito Repellent Bracelet

Success in the competitive world of outdoor products can be hard to find, and for a small family owned business it can even be more challenging.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people being part of a successful family owned and operated business would be a dream come true. For MAS Goods, this is an important part of their story and success in creating and selling their first product a leading outdoor solution for bug and mosquito bites, the Bugout Mosquito Repellent Bracelet. As the product continues to grow more popular, the company is happy to point towards their family environment as being a key to element of their success.“We're very blessed to be a family owned and operated business, which adds to our desire to only offer products we feel 100% confident in,” commented a spokesperson from MAS Goods. “That's the case with our Bugout Mosquito Repellent Bracelet, which is something very special. Now our customers have a way to stay bug bite free, that's safe, natural and reliable. It's a win/win all around.”According to the company, the bug repellent bracelet, which come two to a package, uses the power of Eucalyptus to keep the bugs away. Called by experts a “natural savior” it smells like fresh mint and is completely safe for users of all ages. Each bracelet can last up to 120 hours, a time that can be extended even further by keeping them in a special bag when not in use that ships with each order. The bracelets are even completely water-proof and have a very stylish look.Customers have endorsed the family owned business and their product across the board.Amanda A., recently said in an enthusiastic review, “The button closure on these is making me very thankful. Super easy to put on anyone, including yourself. They come in two different colors so for children especially, that is a great option. These definitely do protect as far as mosquitoes and other pests go. The smell is not at all offensive to me. They are long lasting too. The pack they come in keeps them nice and fresh. Great to have for hiking or just hanging around outside for extended periods of time. No irritation at all.”For more information be sure to visit http://www.bugoutrepellent.com

Bugout Mosquito Repellent