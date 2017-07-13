Steno SR Pro Series: The best speech recognition accuracy even in noisy environments

Industry best noise cancelling, speech recognition microphone

Product Innovation: The Steno Sr Pro Series with brand-new Smartmic technology and unique noise cancellation sets standards for the dictation experience.

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every professional using dictation devices has already experienced this problem: suddenly and unexpectedly occurring background noises which considerably impair the recording and render transcription more difficult. Previously disturbances could never be excluded, users had always been prone to the risk that the words are falsely transcribed into text by the speech recognition, or that the person who must manually transcribe the audio file simply must omit incomprehensible passages. This problem is solved now: The Steno SR Series by Talk Technologies guarantee best speech recognition accuracy even in in noisy environments and make sure that users get clearly understandable recordings without any disturbing background noises.

Noise Cancellation Technology for Optimum Speech Recognition Results

The new Steno SR Series is characterized by a unique microphone system with innovative noise cancelling technology. Testing conducted in noisy environments showed peak speech recognition performance. The technology provides optimum reduction of unwanted background noises and best results for transcription and speech recognition.

Steno SR highlights

• The most accurate noise cancelling, speech recognition microphone available

• Decreases potential security risks and protects the privacy of individuals’ information

• Not only does the Stenomask allow for completely private transcriptions it also eliminates all ambient or background noise ensuring a crystal-clear recording

• Lightweight, affordable and road worthy durability, backed by the industry’s best warranty

• Compatible with all speech recognition software including Dragon

• Several models to choose from including a removable hands free option

• Domestically manufactured, assembled and tested in house

• No start up time or learning curve, simply plug in and go

“The SmartMic eliminates background noise in our busy workplace while at the same time providing a private and accurate microphone for speech recognition. We don’t require a private room or office to take voice notes, Stenomask can be used anywhere.”

K. Somner, B.C. Ministry of Health

About Talk Technologies: Talk Technologies Inc. founded in 1947 designs, manufactures and sells Stenomasks to business, industry and institutions around the world. Some of our valued clients include: U.S. Army Inspector General- Pentagon, U.S. Naval Justice Institute, National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Massachusetts Institute of Technology: MIT, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the NYC Department of Education.

Talk Technologies, voice privacy matters