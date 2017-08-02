A New Novel About the Woodstock Festival: 3 Days of Peace & Music from a Spectator's Point of View

For a FUN read pick up We are Woodstock Learn of the performances, behind the scene shenanigans, and the future of the stars The Woodstock Festival: 3 Days of Peace & Music

With the 48th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival approaching this month, a new novel, "We are Woodstock" puts you at the event on ground level.

If I were there with all those hippies, they would have boo’d me off the stage” — Roy Rogers