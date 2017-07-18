CBS Better Kansas City Demos HorseOPeace Goat Milk Soap

Elizabeth Sanders of HorseOPeace.com goat milk soap appeared on CBS’ Better Kansas City and KJAG’s Jiggy Jaguar Show and also this week will be guest on ABC’s Good Day Tulsa, NBC’s Oklahoma City newscast, FOX’s Good Day Arkansas and CBS’ Atlanta Focus. Keeping skin healthy and supple, HorseOPeace goat milk soaps are made with 100% raw goat milk, without skin-drying water other brands use. Elizabeth and Nick Sanders and their four sons make HorseOPeace.com a family affair.

Elizabeth Sanders of HorseOPeace cites national trend to soap-making hobby

KANSAS CITY, KS, -, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Kansas City, the CBS hit on KCTV5, showcased HorseOPeace goat milk soap company founder Elizabeth Sanders demonstrating how to make natural soap, which she said is a growing hobby trend as people seek to avoid chemicals present in most soaps.

Better Kansas City, the hit Midwest talk show of Kansas, Missouri and more, featured Host Gina Bullard interviewing Elizabeth, who the New York Times turned to in its benchmark article reporting the national trend of people learning to make natural soap to avoid toxins in most store-bought soaps.

She told Better Kansas City viewers, “The secret to making good soap, like baking a good cake, is in the recipe. HorseOPeace soap, made with 100% raw goat milk, has all-natural ingredients without skin-drying water used in other soaps.”

Elizabeth, who taught soap-making, told Bullard, “HorseOPeace scented and unscented soaps moisturize and keep all skin soft and supple, and are especially good for dry and sensitive skin and we often hear from customers that our soaps helped their eczema and psoriasis.”

In a week of appearances on CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX and KJAG TV, after Better Kansas City Elizabeth appears on KJAG TV's avant-garde Jiggy Jaguar Show in Wichita-Hutchinson, Kansas, ABC KTUL's trendy Good Day Tulsa, NBC KFOR’s First News at 4:30pm newscast in Oklahoma City, FOX KARK's popular Good Day Arkansas and CBS CW's hit Atlanta Focus.

In her blog, Elizabeth notes people are increasingly careful about what they put in their bodies and should be more attuned to what they put on their bodies. “People try to eat healthy for the most part, but don’t realize that by using chemical-laden soaps they are receiving toxins through their skin, the body’s biggest organ. Our HorseOPeace goat milk soap are totally natural, without any chemicals.”

She started HorseOPeace nine years ago in Wisconsin, when living an Amish-like life and learned the benefits of her soaps as her then new hobby healed her hands chapped from working with her farm animals outdoors during frigid winters. With IT-executive husband Nick, who designed the HorseOPeace easy-to-use website, she homeschools their 4 sons, aged 1 to 6.

Elizabeth also mentioned, “Most soap brands remove the moisturizing glycerin for use in higher-priced moisturizers, but HorseOPeace soaps contain all the natural glycerin that nurtures, pampers and moisturizes skin, giving it a healthy softness and glow.”

Fashion blog BeautyStat.com rated Elizabeth’s soaps superior and called HorseOPeace an eco-conscious company with superior goat milk soaps at shockingly affordable prices.

Recently, Elizabeth added a Healthy Pets line as many HorseOPeace customers asked for natural pet soaps. So, she formulated pet-friendly Healthy Pets shampoo bars that Pet Age Magazine described as, “Safe… they keep skin and coats healthy while deterring fleas and ticks… and are good for pets with dry, itchy or sensitive skin.”

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, HorseOPeace.com customers around the USA and world enjoy her scented and unscented soaps and Healthy Pets selections, available at www.HorseOPeace.com, Facebook.com/HorseOPeace and Amazon. HorseOPeace also communicates at Twitter.com/HorseOPeace, Instagram.com/HorseOPeaceRanch and HorseOPeace.com/blog. For consumer and soap information email Contact@HorseOPeace.com. Media Tour and Media Contact Brian Dobson, DobsonPR.com, BD@DobsonPR.com.