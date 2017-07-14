IRMA G YAPOR SELECTED AS A PREMIER REALTOR BY ORLANDO MAGAZINE

Orlando Magazine recognizes Broker-Owner of Real Property International, Irma G. Yapor, as a 2017 All-Star Premier Realtor for 2017.

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broker-Owner of Real Property International, Irma G. Yapor, has been selected as an All Star Premier Realtor and featured in Orlando Magazine for 2017. The selection committee takes many factors into consideration before making their final list; including but no limiting to: Realtor® achievements, tenacity, integrity and competence.

"I'm truly humbled to have been included among this year's prominent Realtors in our area," says Yapor. “The Real Estate industry continues to evolve tremendously and I make every effort to stay at the forefront to better serve our sellers and buyers, by accessing the latest in digital technology, serving the best interests of our customers and going above and beyond.”

Irma is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist® (CLHMS), Million Dollar Guild® member, GREEN designee and Accredited REO Agent. She is recipient of the Emerald Elite Award and Real Trends Best Real Estate Agents in America. Irma completed her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Central Florida and the Crummer Management Program at Rollins College/Crummer Graduate School of Business. She is involved in many community and professional organizations, and is an avid supporter of animal causes.

Real Property International is a full-service general real estate company located at 625 Main St. in Windermere, FL. servicing residential sellers and buyers, investors, and commercial property interests throughout Florida and internationally.

For additional information visit the Company’s website at www.realpropertyinternational.com.