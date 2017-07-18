OTT Channel, Luxury Trine TV, Launches Globally on Leading Streaming Media Services
The on-demand lifestyle channel provides the latest infotainment in fashion, beauty, auto and sports.
“We are proud to be launching Luxury Trine TV in the United States and around the world,” said Luxury Trine TV founder, Lynda Chervil. “Consumers today are more demanding than ever of the content they want to watch and when they want to watch it. They want content that both informs and entertains them, and that’s exactly what we will provide at Luxury Trine TV.”
Luxury Trine TV is launching at a time when the over-the-top industry is booming. With more consumers than ever “cutting the cord” and opting for on-demand media, the demand for OTT content is rapidly increasing. According to Pivotal Research, internet-connected TV viewing overall increased 65% year-over-year and is now 8.1% of total TV viewing for adults between the ages of 18 and 49 in the U.S. on a daily basis. In February of this year, Pivotal Research Group reported that total [traditional] TV usage was down 4.2% on a total day basis by the coveted 18-49 segment, with English-language broadcast networks losing 10.3%.
“Consumers are quickly adopting OTT technologies,” said Chervil. “Savvy brands are noticing this shift and taking advantage of the enhanced targeting options, dynamic advertising opportunities, and advanced metric capabilities that OTT and Luxury Trine TV can provide to better zero in on their audiences and improve ROI.”
The growing shift to OTT media by consumers and content providers alike is catching the attention of savvy advertisers. In addition to a growing consumer and content base, targeting is more flexible and efficient as advertisers can choose content pieces aimed at consumer segments to which they typically would not have direct access. Per IAB, in OTT environments where in-stream video ads are typically played full-screen with 100% share of brand voice, targeted inventory can be offered with quality measures and value similar to broadcast television with the added advantage of digital advertising metrics. The enhanced targeting options and the growing consumer migration to over-the-top media make OTT channels an attractive advertising platform especially for advertisers that want to gain share-of-mind with discerning, media-savvy consumers.
Users can install the Luxury Trine TV channel from any set-top box or smart TV by using the channel code luxurytrinetv, or by downloading the app on their streaming service.
*Over-the-top media refers to content (audio, video, etc.) that is delivered over the internet rather than traditional cable or satellite distribution systems.
Sonia Khan
Luxury Trine Digital Media Group Inc.
203-542-2850
email us here