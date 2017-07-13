Drug Delivery Firm Integral BioSystems LLC to Exhibit at 2017 CRS 44th Annual Meeting in Boston July 16-19, 2017
Integral BioSystems LLC will display in Booth 507 at the CRS Annual Meeting from July 16 to 19, 2017 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.
With 25 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s CEO and President, Dr. Shikha P. Barman, will be on hand to discuss Integral’s advanced drug delivery technologies and formulation services.
Integral BioSystems will be presenting two posters. The first poster will be “A Novel Biocompatible, Membrane-Interactive Delivery System for Administration of an Antimicrobial to Treat MRSA” displayed in location P-520 on 7/18/2017 from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM. The second poster will be “Sustained Release Micro-Encapsulates to Administer Highly Water-Soluble Peptides for Retinal Diseases” displayed in location P-519 on 7/18/2017 from 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM.
About the Symposium
The CRS 2017 Annual Meeting of the Controlled Release Society offers presentations by the best and brightest in delivery science discussing the latest developments in, as well as the likely future direction, of advanced drug delivery.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
