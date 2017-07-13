GoneTraining To Launch Chatbot That Finds You Personalized Trainer on Demand
GoneTraining Offers the Fitness Industry Easy-to-Use Tools For Matching People With Trainers, Eliminating the Pain of Relying on a Gym.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost everyone has experienced feeling nervous about missing a training routine or being scolded by their personal trainer after coming back in town.
In an upcoming launch of a chabot, and Eva, an AI training assistant, GoneTraining aims to change that. Over the past few weeks, GoneTraining has been developing partnerships with top trainers in the San Diego and Los Angeles market that will become available to the general public at the launch.
The beta version of the chatbot has been in operation for internal users and will open to the public in these two California markets. The chatbot will primarily focus on personal training, strength coaching, cardio, yoga, team workouts, but will offer swimming and meditation trainer access in certain areas.
Making a move into the automation of this field, GoneTraining is disrupting the traditional model for trainers, with no fees, and a review based system that allows the trainer to control his schedule and clientele. The chatbot processes payments, scheduling, and the chatbot AI assistant does all of the administrative work around these functions.
“This industry is ripe for innovation, and with few other things like what we’ve built, the trainer slots have filled up in our major areas. When people travel, or want a specific kind of workout, we give them access to that in a quick way that doesn’t require a membership. Putting intervals in a workout mixed with other fitness activities is key to a well rounded routine. We aim to provide this opportunity and also hit a few more areas of fitness needs,” says Steven Sauer, GoneTraining Founder.
Key Areas of Focus:
San Diego Fitness Trainers
Muscle & Strength Trainer
Cardio Trainer
Combat Sports Trainer
Pilates Trainer
Yoga Trainer
Aqua Sports Trainer
Dance Sports Trainer
Corporate Health Trainer
GoneTraining is also partnered with gyms to include a seamless move between a gym training workout and a traveling workout routine. For team sports, dance and corporate health large partnerships will apply. Organizations and corporations can allow employees to choose their needs and the AI assistant Eva will match them with the right trainer when they want to do the session. Trainers can either come into a set location or office, or can meet at a gym of choice.
To learn more about the chatbot, visit
https://www.facebook.com/Gone-Training-Bot-214324412376362/
To apply to become a training partner, visit
https://gonetraining.com/
Steven Sauer
GoneTraining
4806885918
email us here