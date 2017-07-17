Center for IP Understanding and Tusher Center for Intellectual Capital will Work Together to Improve IP Awareness
The organizations will collaborate on activities that support a broader understanding of patents, trade secrets and other forms of intellectual property
CIPU and Tusher will collaborate on conferences and speaking engagements, conduct research related to IP awareness and attitudes, and provide timely information to journalists, educators and the public about the impact of IP rights and intellectual capital on innovation, economic growth and jobs.
“Intellectual property is at a crossroads,” said Dr. David J. Teece, Thomas W. Tusher Chair in Global Business and Director of the Tusher Center at Haas, UC Berkeley. “Maintaining strong intellectual property rights is of great importance to the innovation ecosystems. It will become of even greater importance domestic and global in the future as business model innovation separates research and development activities yet further from production. There is a deficiency in our understanding of the importance and value of patents, trade secrets, trademarks, brands and copyrighted content. Left unchecked, this can have a damaging economic impact.”
Dr. Teece is author of more than 30 books and 300 scholarly papers. His work has been cited over 100,000 times. He has been listed on Accenture’s “Top 50 Business Intellectuals and holds seven honorary Doctorates.
“Misunderstanding about what IP rights achieve, and for whom, costs the U.S. and other economies billions of dollars annually and threatens American competitiveness,” said Marshall Phelps, CIPU Vice-Chairman, and former head of IP Business and Strategy at Microsoft and IBM. “Many people, including the general public and in government, need to better understand just what patents and other IP rights achieve and for whom. The incentive for taking IP seriously is currently at an all-time low.”
About the Tusher Center for the Management of Intellectual Capital
The Tusher Center for the Management of Intellectual Capital engages in research, teaching, and outreach on management and policy issues surrounding intangible assets and firm competitiveness. The intangible assets under study include: intellectual property, know how, relational capital, brands, and corporate culture. Tusher Center activities are informed by the recognition that in today’s global economy, competitive advantage no longer rests on tangible assets and financial capital, but on the ownership and astute management of difficult to imitate intangible assets and capabilities. The Tusher Center is funded by the generous gifts from Haas alumni and former Levi’s CEO, Thomas Tusher.
About the Center for IP Understanding
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of intellectual property rights and their impact on people’s lives. The Center tracks attitudes toward IP rights, and through outreach, provides an education framework to facilitate ideas, promote competition and create jobs. CIPU is a tax-exempt IRS 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.understandingip.org.
Bruce Berman
The Center for IP Understanding
2125089664
email us here