REAL PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW GENERAL MANAGER

WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Property International is pleased to announce that Mark V. Geier is joining the Windermere based real estate brokerage as General Manager and Broker Associate, handling all aspects of the day-to-day operations, including staff management, recruitment, training, strategic planning and agent/customer liaison. He is a Florida licensed real estate broker, has previously opened and managed the Orlando operations of a major real estate franchise, and has held senior operations, administrative, sales, and marketing management positions with both Fortune 500 organizations as well as smaller entrepreneurial enterprises in real estate, home building, and other industries. He is a graduate of Villanova University (B.S.) and The University of Miami (M.B.A).

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to foster the future growth of this well positioned general real estate practice and to enhance the Company’s brand awareness among real estate consumers in the Central Florida market”, stated Geier.

According to Irma Yapor, Broker/Owner of Real Property International: “At this critical time when the Company is poised for unprecedented growth, we are fortunate to benefit from Mark’s experience in brand building and organizational development.”

Real Property International is a full-service general real estate company located at 625 Main St. in Windermere, FL. servicing residential sellers and buyers, investors, and commercial property interests throughout Florida and internationally.

For additional information visit the Company’s website at www.realpropertyinternational.com.