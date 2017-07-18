Tin Ceilings from The Tinman Have Gone Hollywood
Chelsea Decorative Metal Company has been supplying tin ceilings to Hollywood and TV production companies for their period pieces and for decorating their sets.
More recently Glenn has supplied the metal ceilings for the movies "Barber Shop" and "Barber Shop 2" and remembers the actual tin ceilings in the barber shops in the Bronx where he grew up. The ceilings have helped the movie industry so that they can make up sets right in the studios. He is getting the word out by taking out ads in various Hollywood, theater and movie magazines, but the website has helped the most with the unique site being www.Tinman.com. Both representing his product and being a Hollywood icon name. Glenn hopes the film industry will be open to building more of their own sets to include the metal sheets, depicting the various times through out history. Most people remember tin ceilings in their homes and in stores such as drug stores, ice cream parlors, hardware stores, etc. So using the original designs that Chelsea manufactures can surely work as a background to the story without being overly noticeable and yet setting the scene.
Through the years designs were added to the tin ceiling line ranging from Americana and Turn of the Century, to Art Deco and Victorian styles. Glenn has supplied horror movies that were filmed in houses with the tin ceilings like "Dreamcatcher" and "Skeleton Key" both written by Stephen King, but he is hoping that instead of looking for building of old, production companies can create them within a studio setting. The most memorable movie he furnished metal too was "Trespass" where the treasure itself was actually hidden in the ceiling. In many movies they can be seen on the walls in the hallways of apartment building such as in "The Godfather 2" when De Niro shoots Don Fanucci.
In the first "Spiderman" you can see him holding on to the tin ceiling as he is hiding above his enemy. In "Coyote Ugly" you can see the tin ceilings above the heads of the waitresses dancing on the bar. In the updated version of "True Grit" you can see it in the room where Matt Damon is talking to the girl. It's there for the atmosphere and one doesn't give it a second thought except for The Tinman who also remembers his ceilings in "Jonah Hex," King Kong," "Angel Heart," etc.
Television is not immune. Chelsea has supplied metal for the remodeling shows on television like "Monster House", "Trick My Truck" and "Man Cave". You can also see them used on shows like "The 70's Show," "Lonesome Dove," "Glee" and most recent "The Goldbergs," and "CSI New Orleans."
The decorative sheet are 2' x 4' making them easy to install. Glenn says, "Since we manufacture, the material is always in stock, and ready for immediate shipping for those rush shots." The pattern come in 3", 6", 12" and 24" repeat patterns on the 2' x 4' sheets. Now available in a copper finish and even a hand painted faux finish that adds elegance to the already decorative designs. The material is actual tin plated steel, but can be painted directly to with an oil-based paint.
Hollywood has really taking a liking for tin ceilings; they're lightweight, easy to install and very nostalgic. These attractive designs are readily accessible through Chelsea, www.Tinman.com. Also available are cornices (like a crown molding), fillers, molded fillers and even a medallion.
You may take notice next time you see the tin ceilings in a movie. The designs from Chelsea are original so even you won't be sure whether they are old or new but who cares? The set designers do.
Chelsea Decorative Metal Company
8212 Braewick
Houston, Texas 77074
P - 713 721 9200
F - 713 776 8661
http://www.tinman.com
glenn eldridge
chelsea decorative metal company
7137219200
email us here