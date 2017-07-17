Lyophilization First! FUJIFILM Diosynth Present New Formulation Strategies During Clinical Development
Dr. Vasudevan expertise lies in the analytical characterization of the complex behavior of proteins and novel therapeutics, integrating a wide spectrum of techniques and strategies to aid process development, biophysical characterization and formulations development.
A key topic focus in Gayathri’s presentation is the transition process from frozen or liquid, to lyophilized formulations. Utilizing lyophilization for early clinical trials would be a significant advantage to the lyophilized state, specifically in early development, enabling more time and resources dedicated towards optimizing the desired formulation (liquid v lyophilized).
Additionally, the Principal Scientist will explore a variety of formulation strategies from the design of uncertain dosage/delivery formats, to the biophysical tools required to understand a protein biopharmaceutical.
SMi Presents the 3rd Annual Conference on…
Lyophilization USA
Date: November 16th – 17th 2017
Location: Iselin, New Jersey
Website: www.lyophilization-usa.com/ein
Sponsored by: SCHOTT | TEMPRIS | W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC
