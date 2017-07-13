The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center is Delighted to Announce their Gala on July 20, 2017
The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center and The Shepard Family are delighted to announce The David B. Shepard Gala “A Night to Remember” on July 20, 2017.
With an appearance by Actress, Comedienne and Best-Selling Author Sherri Shepherd and special guest speaker Susan Schneider Williams, Fine Artist, Advocate and Writer who lost her husband, actor and comedian Robin Williams, to Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).
[Long Island, NY] – The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center (LBDRC) and The Shepard Family
will host The David B. Shepard Gala “A Night to Remember” on July 20, 2017, at 7:30 pm at The Garden City Hotel, 45 Seventh Street, Garden City, NY 11530. The event is made possible, in part, by Financial Analyst Barry Bendett and his firm, Financial Genetics.
The gala, which will benefit the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center and the American Brain Foundation, honors David Shepard, founder of direct marketing and database consulting firm David Shepard Associates in Melville, NY. Shepard, a recipient of the Gold Mailbox Award, retired in 2010 due to Lewy Body Dementia. He is renowned in the marketing industry for his use of direct mail and has written three reference books recognized as industry best practices.
NBC “Trial and Error” co-star and former co-host on ABC’s “The View,” Sherri Shepherd will be performing. Shepherd, who has enjoyed a successful career starring in primetime series, such as “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Jamie Foxx Show,” and as the author New York Times bestseller "Plan D: How to Lose Weight and Beat Diabetes (Even If You Don't Have It)," says her greatest accomplishment is raising her 11-year-old son, Jeffrey. Acquainted with the challenges and joys of raising a child with special needs, Shepherd collaborates with the YAI National Institute to support children and adults with disabilities.
LBD is a progressive type of dementia that affects 1.4 million Americans. Even though the disease is common, it is often misdiagnosed because its symptoms can mimic Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric disorder, such as depression.
About Platinum Sponsor Financial Genetics
Financial Genetics, the brainchild of financial expert Barry Bendett, was launched in 2014 to fund early stage biomedical enterprises that undertake research projects that, through proper management and funding, have the ability to uncover major breakthroughs in science. Financial Genetics helps bring these discoveries to the market.
About Special Guest Speaker Susan Schneider Williams
Fine Artist, Advocate and Writer Schneider Williams also serves on the Board of Directors of the American Brain Foundation. Williams became an LBD advocate after the passing of her husband Robin Williams in 2014, and welcomes the opportunity to both honor David Shepard and raise awareness on LBD.
About the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center (LBDRC)
LBDRC is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit based in Long Island, NY. It is dedicated to raising awareness of Lewy Body Dementia, creating a support system for LBD caregivers, and developing educational programs for the medical community and the families of people with LBD.
To purchase tickets, learn more about The David B. Shepard gala, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://lewybodyresourcecenter.org/a-night-to-remember/ or contact Laurie Marks Law at laurie@vizzifymarketing.com or 516-374-7193.
