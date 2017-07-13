Door System Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2022

Global Door System Market Information, by Material (Wood, Metal, Glass, and Plastic), by Technology (Manual, and Automatic

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Door system is an important component of the decisions involved while planning a residential and non-residential project. The recent trend in door system is that of various folding and sliding door systems with different runner types which permit solutions for all furniture segments. Moreover, different sizes and materials have resulted in increased popularity of such systems. With the boom in the construction industry, there is an increasing need for security, convenience, and concerns about the environment. Demand for high quality doors for residential as well non-residential purposes is some of the other factors that drive the door system market. Increase in the disposal income, innovation and the growing demand for construction are fueling the market demand. However, lack of awareness about the various technologies in door system acts as a major barrier for the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the fastest & the largest growing region for door system market. The region has the highest growth rate due to high demand for construction from countries such as China and India. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to witness significant growth due to increasing development and automation in the developing economies. Moreover, demand for the repair and renovation, in residential and non- residential sectors drives the door system market in the APAC region.

Key Players

• ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

• Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

• Masco Corporation (U.S.)

• Allegion plc, (Ireland)

• Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (U.S.)

• Masonite International Corporation (U.S.)

• DuluxGroup Limited (Australia)

• PGT, Inc. (U.S.)

• Andersen Corporation (U.S.)

• Jeld Wen, Inc. (U.S.)

The report for Global Door System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advance Door system, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Door System Market, By Material

4.1 Wood

4.2 Metal

4.3 Glass

4.4 Plastic

5 Global Door System Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Manual

5.3 Automatic

6 Global Door System Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Residential

6.3 Non-residential

7 Regional Market Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 U.K

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.2.1 Market Share Analysis

8.2.2 Market Development Analysis

8.2.3 Material/Service Benchmarking

8.3 Masco Corporation (U.S.)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Material/Service Offering

8.3.3 Strategy

8.4 ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Material/Service Offering

8.4.3 Strategy

8.5 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (U.S.)

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Material/Service Offering

8.5.3 Strategy

8.6 Allegion plc, (Ireland)

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Material/Service Offering

8.6.3 Strategy

8.7 Masonite International Corporation (U.S.)

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Material/Service Offering

8.7.3 Strategy

8.8 Ply Gem Holding Inc. (U.S.).

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Material/Service Offering

8.8.3 Strategy

8.9 DuluxGroup Limited (Australia)

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Material/Service Offering

8.9.3 Strategy

8.10 PGT, Inc.

8.10.1 Overview

8.10.2 Material/Service Offering

8.10.3 Strategy

8.11 Andersen Corporation (U.S.)

8.11.1 Overview

8.11.2 Material/Service Offering

8.11.3 Strategy

8.12 Jeld Wen, Inc. (U.S.).

8.12.1 Overview

8.12.2 Material/Service Offering

8.12.3 Strategy