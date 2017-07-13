Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Is Estimated to grow by ~20.2% of CAGR by 2023

Network-Attached Storage Market

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market. Which is Estimated to grow by ~20.2% of CAGR by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Types (Enterprise NAS storage, Small medium business-level NAS, Consumer Level NAS), By Storage Solution (Scale-up, Scale-out), By Deployment Types, By End-User (Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare, Government, BFSI) - Forecast 2023

The study reveals that Network-Attached Storage (NAS) is trending in North America region. Network attached storage provides file level storage and access to files as it uses multiple disks to store files. One of the main advantages of network attached storage is its simplicity of setup. Moreover, the NAS is connected to the network storage rather than to a server. The NAS devices uses Linux operating system, eliminating the licensing costs associated with other operating systems. In addition, NAS devices support both Common Internet File System as well as Network File System and are completely compatible with windows, Mac, Linux and UNIX clients. Owing to this, no specialized IT knowledge is required to ensure cross platform compatibility.

The study indicates that most of the NAS device contains high-end, high-speed drives as part of the price. However, the companies can save money by purchasing just the NAS enclosure without the drives, giving them the intelligence and management interface with no storage. Thus, a set of cheap drives can then be added, whose performance could vary greatly.

The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is growing rapidly over 20.2 % of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~44.96 Billion by the end of forecast period.

The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market has been segmented on the basis of Access type, end -users and region. The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market is highly centralized with the integration of high performance backup and restore capability and device sharing, several performance issues can be alleviated. These include performance degradation, shrinking backup windows, and extended downtime periods. However, the increase in the overall backup operation efficiency with server-less backup offered by network attached storage systems architecture is fueling the growth of the residential segment of the global network attached storage market

The prominent players in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market –

• NETGEAR, Inc. (US)

• Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

• Buffalo Americas (US)

• Seagate Technology PLC. (US)

• Dell EMC (US)

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US)

• Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US)

• Western Digital Corporation (US)

• QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

• NetApp, Inc. (US)

On geographic basis, Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with largest market share growth in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market as the storage devices & systems market in this region is registering year-on-year growth, where devices such as Network Attached Storage (NAS) are gaining momentum. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market for Network-Attached Storage (NAS) solutions during the forecast period. All companies with SMB, NAS devices seemed to be going after a slightly different audience and highlighting different features. However, it's more like taking the best of the expensive features from high-end offerings and modifying them for smaller devices, which is a very good thing for small business buyers.

Study Objectives of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) System Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) system market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of types, storage solution, deployment type, end -users and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) system

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Network-Attached Storage (NAS)market in terms of revenue. And the small and medium enterprises segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the North America consumer network attached storage market during the calculated period. The end user segment in North America is expected to register high Year-on-Year growth rates throughout the forecast period. Small and medium enterprises segment is expected to remain dominant by 2023 end, accounting for more than 60% of the Asia Pacific consumer network attached storage market.