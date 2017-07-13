Yieldport launches alternative finance platform
Yieldport, a community and search engine hosting all alternative investments under one roof. The platform crawls the web real-time finding new opportunities.
Yieldport offers a community and search engine which hosts all alternative finance opportunities under one roof. The platform crawls the web in real-time finding new opportunities on the spot. Once signed up for an account you can follow projects you like, see what’s happening with these projects, talk to experts within the discussion groups and see it all back on your personalised timeline. New offerings will automatically present itself within your dashboard based on your preferences which will save huge amounts of time searching the web for projects to invest in.
“With these new tools we try to bring transparency into this market by cutting out traditional lines and let people use the wisdom of the crowd” says Mark Gesterkamp, Managing Partner at Yieldport
Yieldport B.V.
email us here
M. Gesterkamp
n/a