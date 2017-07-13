SayBasic Promotional Products Now on its 10th Year

There were 10 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,151 in the last 365 days.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SayBasic Promotional Products, provider of promotional merchandise and corporate giveaways mark its 10th year anniversary. SayBasic started operating in May 15, 2007 as distributor of promotional products. From then, it continues to serve business clients and end consumers. As part of the ads specialties industry, it aims to grow big serving not only U.S. customers but as well as other countries like Canada and part of the Far East. It strives hard to continue the legacy of doing business providing promotional items in trade shows, events, corporate meetings, small, and medium to large business. The company has proven its capacity to serve and provide some promotional giveaways for 10 years.

As part of its 10th year anniversary, the company is offering business clients some special discounts and all they have to do is to visit the website at http://www.saybasic.com and once they have registered, they have the opportunity to get discounted prices. This will be an all year round and the offer expires in May 2018.

Aside from giving discounted price on the products offer in their website, SayBasic can always outsource the products not listed in their website and this is something unique about the company because they can go through outsourcing the items.
There’s a reason to be a part of SayBasic Promotional Products as it continues to serve business clients and consumers and the company has widen its experience through giving the best customer service experience. For more information and inquiries, SayBasic can be reached through info@saybasic.com or they can register on the company website.

