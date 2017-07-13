Global Smart Sensors Market is Estimated to Grow by 21% CAGR during 2016-2022

Market Research Future

Smart Sensors Market, By Type (Image Sensors, Smart Motion Sensors, Smart Position Sensors, Smart pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Touch sensors)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

In this changing environment, due to the increasing population, excessive use of polluting machines and large amount of wastes the environmental concerns are ever increasing. Due to the increasing population in urban areas cities are expected to face a severe resource scarcity in the near future. Therefore, to avoid the resource scarcity and to solve environmental problems there is a necessity of smart approach. The smart sensors promise to solve all the environmental problems and operate resource efficiency by its numerous solutions such as smart energy, smart building, smart transport and others.

The Global Smart Sensors Market is growing rapidly over 21% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~60 billion by the end of forecast period 2022.

Growing market of smart cities, deployment of smart sensors in healthcare sector and increasing environment safety concern are expected to drive the market during the forecast period 2016-2022. However, high development cost of smart sensors is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Smart Sensor Market Players:

• Rockwell Automation

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Company

• NXP Semiconductor N.V.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• Yokogawa electric Corporation

• Omron Corporation

Global Smart Sensors Market Segmentation

The global Smart Sensors market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into image sensors, motion sensors, position sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, touch sensors and others. By technology, the market is divided into CMOS and MEMs among others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, infrastructure/construction, medical and others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for global smart sensors market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that North America region would evolve as a leader in global Smart Sensors market. North America is the most technically advanced application market due to presence of prominent players, system suppliers, and large semiconductor companies. Europe is expected to be the second highest market in terms of revenue generation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period and projected to grow with approximately 26% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological and industrial growth in Asian countries, such as China and Japan, is giving boost to the smart sensors market in the coming years.

Key Findings

• The global smart Sensors market is expected to reach USD 60 billion by 2022, growing with approximately 21% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• By Type, Smart Image Sensors are dominating the market and has generated USD 5.18 billion in 2016. Whereas, Smart Touch sensor is expected to grow with fastest growing 27.51 % CAGR

• By Technology, CMOS based smart sensors is dominating the market and expected generate USD 40 billion market by 2022 and growing with 25.01% CAGR.

• North America is expected to dominate the market of smart sensors market throughout the forecast period.

