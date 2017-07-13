Global 3D Metrology Market Size USD 7,980 Million by 2022

Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Automotive is the largest end-user segment in 3D Metrology Market. Automotive OEMs are working to automate inspection and to integrate metrology data with their product lifecycle management system, statistical process control, and supply chain management system. This integration with metrology is expected to support the automotive sector in reducing ramp up times, and improving the performance of cars, trucks, and others vehicles. It also provides cloud services to network measuring machines data to optimize production and cost efficiency. Hexagon AB, a leading enterprise solution provider, also provides 3D modelling and CAD/CAM software solutions to customers in order to improve both their manufacturing process and productivity. However, In the dynamic market scenario, the increase in technological advancement is altering consumer needs and requirements. Consumers are demanding advanced automotive products enabled with multiple functionalities which must meet international quality standards, thus limiting the applications of universal quality measurement systems.

The Global 3D Metrology Market is growing rapidly over 9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~7,980 million by the end of forecast period 2022.

3D Metrology Players:

• Hexagon AB

• Mitutoyo Corporation

• Carl Zeiss

• Nikon Metrology

• Bruker Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• KLA-Tencor Corporation

• AMETEK

• Cyber Optics

• Wenzel

Global 3D Metrology Market Segmentation

The global 3D Metrology market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product, end-user, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into 3D Profilometry, white light interferometry, confocal microscopy, 3D optical microscopy, Scanning probe microscopy, Coherent, and others. CMM (coordinate measuring machine), optical digitizers & scanners (ODS), vision measuring machine (VMM), and measuring gage are the products manufactured to serve end –user industry namely automotive, aerospace, precision mechanical, medical, packaging, electronics, 3D printing and others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for global 3D Metrology market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that Europe region would evolve as a leader in global 3D Metrology market. It has world leading 3D Metrology capability based on robust and improved advanced infrastructure. The 3D Metrology market has vast scope in the region due to the presence of major automotive, aerospace, and chemical industries in the region. North America is expected to be the second highest market in terms of revenue generation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period and projected to grow with approximately 12% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological and industrial growth in Asian countries, such as China and Japan, is giving boost to the 3D Metrology market.

Key Findings

• The global 3D metrology market is expected to reach USD 7,980 million by 2022, growing with approximately 9% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• By Technology, 3D Profilometry is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 2,294 million by 2022.

• By End User, Medical industry is expected to grow with 9% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• Europe is expected to dominate the market of people counting system market throughout the forecast period.

• By Product- Optical digitizer & scanner is expected to grow with 14% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

