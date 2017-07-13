Software Defined Everything (SDE) Market Revenue, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis and Foresight to 2022

Software Defined Everything Market

Software Defined Everything Market, By Types (SDN, SDS, SDDC), By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare) - Forecast 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Cloud Computing plays very vital role in the development and growth of SDE and SDN (Software defined networking). SDN is a solution which is adopted by the cloud service providers for the delivery of better virtualized workloads system. In the past few years, many IT companies are adopting cloud computing in their network infrastructure for the better and efficient work balance. SDN does not only reduces the complexity in the available networks but also helps allows the cloud service providers to host multiple number of virtual networks without any need of common separation isolation methods.

The global SDE Market is expected to grow at USD 143 billion by the end of year 2022 with 29.47% of CAGR.

For the purpose of this study, The Global SDE Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Types, the market has been segmented on the basis of Software Defined Networking, Software Defined Storage, Software Defined Data Center whereas on the basis of Application, the market has been segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare among others.

Software Defined Everything Market Players:

• Dell Inc. (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• VMware Inc. (U.S.)

• Extreme Networks (U.S.)

• Nexenta Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Riverbed Technology (U.S.)

• Silver Peak (U.S.)

• Metaswitch Networks (U.K)

• Pivot3 (U.S.)

• Infoblox (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

With Software-Defined Everything, the computing infrastructure is virtualized and delivered as a service. In a Software-Defined Everything environment, management and control of the networking, storage and/or data center infrastructure is automated by intelligent software rather than by the hardware components of the infrastructure. In software defined everything by type the software-defined networking (SDN) is expected to hold largest share of market and to grow at highest CAGR by the forecast period. Software Defined Networking (SDN) is dominating the market of SDE by type with market value of USD 14.68 billion in year 2016.

High developments in field of technology and presence of developed countries under such as U.S. and Canada in the North America results to dominate the software defined everything market. Being the region with developed countries they are open to adopt all new developments and technologies. The region reflects major adoption for SDNs and is moving towards SDDCs. North America market is expected to grow at USD 33.52 billion by the end of forecast period. Followed by North America Europe holds the second biggest market for SDE where countries such as U.K., Germany and Italy are the major contributors in the market growth due to the growing telecommunication and IT industry. Europe is considered as a financial hub wherein UK is the key player. The growth of SDE market in BFSI segment is contributing to Europe’s share in the SDE market.

Intended Audience

- Technology Providers

- Cloud Service Providers

- Software distributors

- Software developing companies

- Research Institutes

- Government

