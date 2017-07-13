Global People Counting System Market Worth 1,100 Million USD by 2022

Market Research Future

People Counting System Market By Position (Overhead Beam, Horizontal Beam), By Type (Bidirectional, Unidirectional), By Technology (Wired, Wireless)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

People counting systems are the devices that are used to count the number of people traveling a certain entrance or passage. In retail stores, they are usually deployed to calculate conversion rate of the consumer traffic, analyzing marketing effectiveness and are used in resource planning & allocation. The people counting system has implementation both in 2D and 3D technology. The 3D technology drivers are accurately distinguished between people, objects and the background of the space, identify the direction of travel (entering or exiting) and handle high volume traffic and identify and measure groups (for example, families shopping together). People counting system have wide potential applications such as in video surveillance and public resources management. Recently there has been a rise the events, concerts and night clubs. In some countries, their government have rules that specify the maximum capacity of any venue. In such cases a people counting system becomes mandatory for avoidance of breaking the law. There are many night clubs that guaranty security of their clients to make profit, but police department also make sure that the rules are followed especially in places like nightclubs, bars and others. So to dedicate resources and time to make sure the maximum capacity on these locals is never surpassed, in order to avoid dangerous situations people counting systems are adopted.

The Global People Counting System Market is growing rapidly over 14% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~1,100 million by the end of forecast period 2022.

People Counting System Market Players:

• Iris GmbH

• ShopperTrak

• Retail Next, Inc.

• Axis Communication AB

• FLIR Systems

• HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

• Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd

• IEE S.A.

• Eurotech SpA

• Traf-sys, Inc.

Global People Counting System Market Segmentation

The global people counting system market has been segmented on the basis of type, connectivity, product, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into unidirectional and bidirectional. By connectivity, the market is categorized into wired and wireless connectivity. Horizontal beam counting system and overhead counting system are the products manufactured to serve rising need of measurement of increasing customer traffic. On basis of application, the global people counting system consists of transportation, retail, banking & finance, hospitality, sports & entertainment, government and others.

Key Findings:

• The global people counting system market is expected to reach USD ~1,100 million by 2022, growing with approximately 14% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• By Type, unidirectional people counting system is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 600 million by 2022.

• By Connectivity, Wireless is expected to grow with 14% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• North America is expected to dominate the market of people counting system market throughout the forecast period.

• By Application- Transportation sector is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 300 million by the end of 2022.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for global people counting system market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that North America region would evolve as a leader in global people counting system market. The presence of large number of retail outlets in the country especially U.S. and Canada is driving high growth in the North America region. However, growing e-commerce industry and increasing market penetration of cloud technology is expected to hamper the people counting system market growth in coming future. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period and projected to grow with approximately 16% CAGR during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

- Investors and consultants

- System Integrators

- Government Organizations

- Research/Consultancy firms

- Technology solution providers

- Hardware manufacturers

- Entertainment Sector

- Sports Organization

