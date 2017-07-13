Paleo Food Market: Global Survey, Trends, Outlook, Overview and 2022 Forecast

Market Research Future

Global Paleo Food Market Information- by Form (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Type (Meat, Vegetables), Application (Granola) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are The Paleo Foods Co. (U.K), Paleo Baking Company (U.S.), Epic Provisions (U.S.), Paleo Braaap, LLC, PRIMAL PACS, Black Bear GmbH, Blue Mountain Organics, Back Roads Food Company” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on the Global Paleo Food Market has been Estimated to Grow over 4% post 2022

Market – Overview:

The Paleolithic or Paleo food also known as the paleo diet is basically a caveman’s diet or stone-age diet. Paleo Food is mainly based on foods presumed to have been available to Paleolithic humans. Wide variability exists in the way the diet is interpreted. However, the diet typically includes Vegetables, Fruits, Nuts, Roots, Meat, and Organ Meats. While excluding foods such as dairy products, grains, sugar, legumes, processed oils, salt, and alcohol or coffee. The Paleolithic food is based on avoiding not just modern processed foods, but rather the foods that humans began eating after the Neolithic Revolution when humans transitioned from hunter-gatherer lifestyles to settled agriculture.

Paleo Food Market has been experiencing continuous growth in the recent years. Increase in working class population and demand for healthy food products has resulted in the growth of this market. Low-carb and high protein diet are the new trends that have come up as a key opportunity. In addition to it, sedentary lifestyle and growing obese population; consumers want to opt for healthier food options. Major players in the paleo food market are investing on research and development to create tasty low carb products and innovative packaging. Major companies are using online platforms as major distribution channel creating awareness about this growing paleo food segments and its health benefits.

Statics say that there are over 1 billion overweight people in the world which means there's almost no limit of people who need advice on how to lose weight, and Paleo Food Diet is one of the preferred option. 220,000 people are 'morbidly' obese in the USA and 68% of American adults are overweight, they need a solution and the paleo diet offers that. 1/3rd of women and ¼th of men are typically on a diet. With the growing coverage of the paleo diet more will want to try it. Most people do less than 1hr of exercise per day; they want easy solutions in the form of diet plans, recipe books and other easy to promote items.

Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1870

Global Paleo Food Market – Key Players

There is a medium level of competition, Because of the amount of people getting involved in the niche and searching each month on Google for it plus the sheer number of sub-niches that there are to be explored there's plenty of room for the new entrants.

The Key Players Profiled in Paleo Food are The Paleo Foods Co. (U.K), Paleo Baking Company (U.S.), Epic Provisions (U.S.), Paleo Braaap, LLC (U.S.), PRIMAL PACS (U.S.), Black Bear GmbH (Austria), Blue Mountain Organics (U.S.), Back Roads Food Company (U.S.), Paleo Food Prodotti Per La Dieta Paleo (Italy) and Paleosnacks (Australia).

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Paleo Food Market - Forecast to 2022”

Global Paleo Food Market – Segmentation

Paleo Food Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

• Segmentation by Type: Comprises meat, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, healthy oil/fat and others.

• Segmentation by Form: Comprises vegetarian, non-vegetarian.

• Segmentation by Application: Comprises Granola, meat snacks, fish snacks, fruit & nut bars, fruit & nut mixes, fruit puree, dairy substitutes, and others.

• Segmentation by Regions:Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Market – Synopsis:

With so many products and stores encouraging the Paleo diet, the market is a growing market. There will never stop being overweight people and the paleo diet has only recently hit the mainstream. It will take time for it to become popular around the world but because of that it will only continue to grow. The digestive abilities of modern humans are different from those of Paleolithic humans, undermining the diet's core premise. Although little is known about the diet of Paleolithic humans, it is very likely that they did consume wild grains and legumes.

Awareness about negative health effects because of unhealthy consumption of fast food, refined food products will drive higher demand for paleo food products.

Inclusion of distribution channel mainly the e-commerce has boosted paleo food products sales in the recent years enabling consumers aware about the product features, unique functional properties, price-range, and organic type.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/paleo-food-market-1870

Regional Analysis

• Paleo Food has just starting to penetrate markets outside the US and became mainstream which means a huge surge in demand.

• On average, Americans make up almost 80% of those who explore the paleo diet on websites, which is good news as you can easily sell them products from Amazon and whole food retailers based in the USA.

• Over the next few years we will see the diet expand globally which will open up new markets for years to come so this isn't a fad that will die out.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.