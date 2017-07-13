Global Positioning 5G Market Technology, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2022 Market Reports

Positioning 5G Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled "Positioning 5G: Telco Case Studies - Eighteen profiles of leading mobile data operators worldwide as they prepare for 5G".

Summary

"Positioning 5G: Telco Case Studies", a thematic research report delves into 5G technology and applications as applicable to 18 major telecoms service providers around the world. It examines their strategic motivations and network milestones, with specific focus on South Korea, Japan, the US, China and Europe. 5G will, for the first time, go beyond increased bandwidth and capacity, as was the focus of previous wireless generations, adding low latency, high density and high reliability.

Data and insights for this report were derived through a mix of desk-based secondary research and qualitative primary research. Primary research involves in-depth interviews with market players, and the secondary research effort includes obtaining relevant data and intelligence through publicly available sources, regulatory authority publications, trade associations, specialist databases and company financial reports, presentations and press releases.

The report is structured as follows -

- Operator Case Studies: This section begins with an overview and compiles profiles of eighteen of the world’s mobile operators that are more advanced in mobile data. They include four operators in the US, nine in Asia Pacific, four in Europe, and one in the Middle East. The profiles provide a broad overview of network milestones encompassing both developments in 4G and announced plans for 5G, and examine the motivations and opportunities for different operators en route to 5G.

- Key findings and recommendations: We conclude the report with a summary of the opportunities, challenges and success factors in deploying 5G, as well as recommendations, for network operators and vendors.

Scope

- 5G goes beyond previous wireless generations, with additional capabilities beyond increased bandwidths and capacities, resulting in new opportunities but also additional challenges in complexity.

- 5G is gaining momentum, given that standardization timelines have been brought forward. As a result, in Japan, South Korea and USA all the major operators are planning to launch IMT 2020 based services during 2019. Important events such as Olympics are an additional driver in a number of countries.

- The 28GHz frequency band is enjoying the most initial focus, and will support early services in South Korea and US, although it is not available in all regions. The 3.5GHz frequency band has, by some way, the broadest support across key regions including US, where it is to become available as shared spectrum. Many other high frequency bands are also being considered, notably 2.5GHz, 4GHz and 39GHz; these will be complemented by low frequency bands also, including 600MHz, 700MHz and 1.3GHz.

- The 5G business case for operators depends very much on small cell deployment and the associated availability of high capacity backhaul.

Reasons to buy

- This report provides a global view of the network milestones and envisaged opportunities in deploying 5G and growth trends for eighteen of the world’s most advanced providers of mobile telephony.

- This analysis is useful for telecom executives to evaluate their position vis-à-vis the major growth opportunities in 5G and make informed decisions about strategic investments, value proposition and growth strategies to rapidly grow their 5G networks.

- The report provides valuable insights about variety of approaches operators are taking with the evolution of the 5G family of technologies.

- The report allows comparison of network readiness and 5G roll out progression among operators in different countries.

