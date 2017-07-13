Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Wrist Watch 2017 Global Market - Risk, Opportunities, Dynamics, Driving Force - Analysis to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Wrist Watch Market 2017

Executive Summary

Global Wrist Watch market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Swatch Group

Rolex

Richemont

LVMH

Fossil

Citizen

Seiko

Patek Philippe

Casio

Chopard

Audemars Piguet

Movado Group

Kering

Breitling

Franck Muller

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1150796-global-wrist-watch-market-research-report-2017



Folli Follie

Festina

Morellato & Sector

Time Watch

Fiyta

Rossini

Ebohr

Sea-Gull

Rarone

Geya

Poscer

GOLGEN

MOVEBEST

POLARIS

TIANBA

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Wrist Watch in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sport Watches

Luxury Watches

Diamond Watches

Quartz Watches

Mechanical Watches

Water Resistant Watches

Smartwatch

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Wrist Watch for each application, including

Men

Women

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1150796-global-wrist-watch-market-research-report-2017



Table of Contents

Global Wrist Watch Market Research Report 2017

1 Wrist Watch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wrist Watch

1.2 Wrist Watch Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Wrist Watch Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Wrist Watch Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Sport Watches

1.2.4 Luxury Watches

1.2.5 Diamond Watches

1.2.6 Quartz Watches

1.2.7 Mechanical Watches

1.2.8 Water Resistant Watches

1.2.9 Smartwatch

1.3 Global Wrist Watch Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wrist Watch Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.4 Global Wrist Watch Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Wrist Watch Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wrist Watch (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Wrist Watch Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Wrist Watch Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…………..

7 Global Wrist Watch Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Swatch Group

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Wrist Watch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Swatch Group Wrist Watch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Rolex

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Wrist Watch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Rolex Wrist Watch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Richemont

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Wrist Watch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Richemont Wrist Watch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 LVMH

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Wrist Watch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 LVMH Wrist Watch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Fossil

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Wrist Watch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars