Global Fortified Cereal Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Over 7.8% from 2017 to 2023

Global Fortified Cereal Market - by Cereal Type (Wheat, Rice), Nutrients Type (Minerals), Distribution Channel (Store Based) and Region - Forecast to 2023

Major Key Players are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Grape Nuts, Inc.(U.S.), Abbott Nutrition Limited (U.S.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on Global Fortified Cereal Market which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% after 2023

Market Overview

Fortified food offers extra micronutrients which includes essential trace elements and different vitamins. Fortified food is a completely commercial choice to add extra nutrients in the food. Fortified food offers various end users. According to FAO, the most common fortified foods are cereals and cereal based products. Fortified cereal offers various benefits. Fortified cereal finds massive application in the various breakfast products.

Market Forecast

The global fortified cereal market is witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. With the changing lifestyle and evolving dietary pattern, convenience food plays an important role in defining the consumers’ food choices in the modern world. Fortified cereal offers low calorie and high nutritional value for that, fortified cereals are massively used as a breakfast cereal. Due to the rising awareness of healthy breakfast, manufacturers of ready to eat food products and foodservice companies are using fortified cereal. A large number of innovative and flavored fortified cereals are launched by the key players in the market which is anticipated to positively influencing the demand of fortified cereals especially in the developing economies. Fortified cereal manufacturers find a massive opportunity to come in collaboration with the various organized food service companies in order to spread their presence across the globe

Downstream Analysis:

Rice segment is estimated to account for major market proportion in the global fortified cereal market. However, wheat segment is projected to expand at a high pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Vitamin segment is estimated to account for maximum market proportion during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Mineral segment is also estimated to register steady growth in the near future. Store based distribution channel accounts for the maximum market share in the global fortified cereal market. Among the store based distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets are anticipated to hold more than 40% of market proportion in the global fortified cereal market. Non-store based distribution channel is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis-

The major key players in the Fortified Cereal Market are

• Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

• General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

• Kellogg Company (U.S.)

• Grape Nuts, Inc.(U.S.)

• Abbott Nutrition Limited (U.S.)

• Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)

• Food For Life, Inc. (U.S.)

Global Fortified Cereal Market is highly concentrated in Europe. North America has massive potential for fortified cereal, as there is an increasing awareness regarding healthy food habits along with new product developments by the key players in the fortified cereal market.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Global Fortified Cereal Market - Forecast to 2023”

Regional Analysis

The Global Fortified Cereal Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing busy life schedules of the consumers coupled with the increasing demand of convenience food. Among the European countries, Germany is estimated to account for the maximum market proportion during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Asia Pacific consumers are inclined to adopt healthy foods and also various government authorities is also promoting fortified cereal due to its various properties which is anticipated to positively impact the sales of fortified cereal during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation-

Global Fortified Cereal Market is segmented by cereal type, nutrients type, distribution channel and region

