Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market 2017–2022 : Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts
PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market 2017–2022 : Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts”.
This report studies the global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market, analyzes and researches the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM (US)
CLoudian (US)
DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US)
Dell EMC (US)
Hitachi Data Systems (US)
Caringo (US)
NetApp (US)
Panasas (US)
Red Hat (US)
HGST (US)
SUSE (Germany)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Distributed File Systems and Object Storage can be split into
Local Storage
Shared Storage
Market segment by Application, Distributed File Systems and Object Storage can be split into
IT and Telecommunication
Retail
Transportation and Logistics
BFSI
Government
Education
Other
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Distributed File Systems and Object Storage
1.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Overview
1.1.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market by Type
1.3.1 Local Storage
1.3.2 Shared Storage
1.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 IT and Telecommunication
1.4.2 Retail
1.4.3 Transportation and Logistics
1.4.4 BFSI
1.4.5 Government
1.4.6 Education
1.4.7 Other
2 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM (US)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 CLoudian (US)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Dell EMC (US)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Hitachi Data Systems (US)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Caringo (US)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 NetApp (US)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Panasas (US)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Red Hat (US)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 HGST (US)
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 SUSE (Germany)
Continued…..
