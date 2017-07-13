PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market 2017–2022 : Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts”.



This report studies the global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market, analyzes and researches the Distributed File Systems and Object Storage development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM (US)

CLoudian (US)

DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US)

Dell EMC (US)

Hitachi Data Systems (US)

Caringo (US)

NetApp (US)

Panasas (US)

Red Hat (US)

HGST (US)

SUSE (Germany)

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1580217-global-distributed-file-systems-and-object-storage-market-size-status-and

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Distributed File Systems and Object Storage can be split into

Local Storage

Shared Storage

Market segment by Application, Distributed File Systems and Object Storage can be split into

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

BFSI

Government

Education

Other

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1580217-global-distributed-file-systems-and-object-storage-market-size-status-and



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

1.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market by Type

1.3.1 Local Storage

1.3.2 Shared Storage

1.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 IT and Telecommunication

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.4 BFSI

1.4.5 Government

1.4.6 Education

1.4.7 Other

2 Global Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 CLoudian (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 DataDirect Networks (DDN) (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Dell EMC (US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Hitachi Data Systems (US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Caringo (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 NetApp (US)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Panasas (US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Red Hat (US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 HGST (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Distributed File Systems and Object Storage Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 SUSE (Germany)

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1580217

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.