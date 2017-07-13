Global White Box Servers Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

White Box Servers: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

Global White Box Servers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Quanta Computer (Taiwan)

Wistron (Taiwan)

Inventec (Taiwan)

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Taiwan)

MiTAC Holdings (Taiwan)

Celestica (Canada)

Compal Electronics (Taiwan)

Hyve Solutions (US)

Penguin Computing (US)

Servers Direct (US)

Stack Velocity Group (US)

Super Micro Computer (US)

Silicon Mechanics (US)

ZT Systems (US)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of White Box Servers in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Form Factor

Rack & Tower Servers

Blade Servers

Density-Optimized Servers

By Processor

X86 Servers

Non-X86 Servers

By Operating System

Linux

UNIX

Windows

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of White Box Servers for each application, including

Data Centers

Enterprise Customers

Table of Contents

Global White Box Servers Market Research Report 2017

1 White Box Servers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of White Box Servers

1.2 White Box Servers Segment By Form Factor

1.2.1 Global White Box Servers Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Form Factor (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global White Box Servers Production Market Share By Form Factor (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Rack & Tower Servers

1.2.4 Blade Servers

1.2.5 Density-Optimized Servers

1.3 White Box Servers Segment By Processor

1.3.1 X86 Servers

1.3.2 Non-X86 Servers

1.4 White Box Servers Segment By Operating System

1.4.1 Linux

1.4.2 UNIX

1.4.3 Windows

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Global White Box Servers Segment by Application

1.5.1 White Box Servers Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Data Centers

1.5.3 Enterprise Customers

1.6 Global White Box Servers Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.6.1 Global White Box Servers Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.6.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.7 Global Market Size (Value) of White Box Servers (2012-2022)

1.7.1 Global White Box Servers Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.7.2 Global White Box Servers Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…

7 Global White Box Servers Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Quanta Computer (Taiwan)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Quanta Computer (Taiwan) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Wistron (Taiwan)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Wistron (Taiwan) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Inventec (Taiwan)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Inventec (Taiwan) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hon Hai Precision Industry (Taiwan)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hon Hai Precision Industry (Taiwan) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 MiTAC Holdings (Taiwan)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 MiTAC Holdings (Taiwan) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Celestica (Canada)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Celestica (Canada) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Compal Electronics (Taiwan)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Compal Electronics (Taiwan) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Hyve Solutions (US)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Hyve Solutions (US) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Penguin Computing (US)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Penguin Computing (US) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Servers Direct (US)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 White Box Servers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Servers Direct (US) White Box Servers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Stack Velocity Group (US)

7.12 Super Micro Computer (US)

7.13 Silicon Mechanics (US)

7.14 ZT Systems (US)

