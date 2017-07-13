Cybersecurity Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2017-2022
PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Cybersecurity Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2017-2022”.
This report studies the global Cybersecurity market, analyzes and researches the Cybersecurity development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Mcafee LLC
Trend Micro, Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Check Point Software Technologies
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Juniper Networks, Inc.
Fortinet, Inc.
Fireeye, Inc.
Sophos Ltd.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Cybersecurity can be split into
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Wireless Security
Others
Market segment by Application, Cybersecurity can be split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Aerospace and Defense
Retail
Others
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Global Cybersecurity Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Cybersecurity
1.1 Cybersecurity Market Overview
1.1.1 Cybersecurity Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cybersecurity Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Cybersecurity Market by Type
1.3.1 Network Security
1.3.2 Endpoint Security
1.3.3 Application Security
1.3.4 Cloud Security
1.3.5 Wireless Security
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Cybersecurity Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.4.2 IT and Telecom
1.4.3 Aerospace and Defense
1.4.4 Retail
1.4.5 Others
2 Global Cybersecurity Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cybersecurity Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
Continued…..
