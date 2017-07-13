Digital Forensics Market 2017 Industry Research, Review, Share, Trends, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Digital Forensics market, analyzes and researches the Digital Forensics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
AccessData Group LLC
FireEye Inc.
Paraben Corporation
CISCO
Guidance Software Inc.
LogRhythm Inc.
Micro Systemation AB
NUIX
Binary Intelligence LLC
IBM Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Digital Forensics can be split into
Computer Forensics
Network Forensics
Cloud Forensics
Mobile Device Forensics
Database Forensics
Others
Market segment by Application, Digital Forensics can be split into
Health Care
Education
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)
Defense and Aerospace
Law Enforcement
Transportation and Logistics
Information Technology
Others
