Digital Forensics Market 2017 Industry Research, Review, Share, Trends, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Digital Forensics market, analyzes and researches the Digital Forensics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1580210-global-digital-forensics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

AccessData Group LLC

FireEye Inc.

Paraben Corporation

CISCO

Guidance Software Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

Micro Systemation AB

NUIX

Binary Intelligence LLC

IBM Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Digital Forensics can be split into

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Cloud Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Database Forensics

Others

Market segment by Application, Digital Forensics can be split into

Health Care

Education

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Defense and Aerospace

Law Enforcement

Transportation and Logistics

Information Technology

Others

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1580210-global-digital-forensics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents

Global Digital Forensics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Digital Forensics

1.1 Digital Forensics Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Forensics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Forensics Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Digital Forensics Market by Type

1.3.1 Computer Forensics

1.3.2 Network Forensics

1.3.3 Cloud Forensics

1.3.4 Mobile Device Forensics

1.3.5 Database Forensics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Digital Forensics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Health Care

1.4.2 Education

1.4.3 Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

1.4.4 Defense and Aerospace

1.4.5 Law Enforcement

1.4.6 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.7 Information Technology

1.4.8 Others

2 Global Digital Forensics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Forensics Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AccessData Group LLC

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 FireEye Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Paraben Corporation

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 CISCO

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Guidance Software Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 LogRhythm Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Micro Systemation AB

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 NUIX

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Binary Intelligence LLC

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 IBM Corporation

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital Forensics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Digital Forensics Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Digital Forensics Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Digital Forensics Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Forensics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Forensics

5 United States Digital Forensics Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Digital Forensics Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Digital Forensics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Digital Forensics Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Digital Forensics Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Digital Forensics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

……Continued

Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1580210