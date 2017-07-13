First wave of speakers for Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2017 announced
Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2017 will focus on 'Making Digital Transformation a Strategic Imperative for Healthcare'.JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (#HISA2017) is set to take place on 29 and 30 August at Vodacom World Johannesburg, South Africa. The summit is expected to gather over 300 delegates and 30 speakers.
During the two-day summit, there will be lively intellectual discussions as well as provocative presentations and interactive roundtables.
Focussed on 'Making Digital Transformation a Strategic Imperative for Healthcare', HISA2017 will assemble CxOs, administrators, technology solution providers, health-tech entrepreneurs, academics, heads of technology, policy makers and other key stakeholders in public and private healthcare.
Confirmed speakers include:
• Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health: Western Cape Government, South Africa .
• Raymond Billa, CEO at Helen Joseph Hospital, Johannesburg .
• Rajeev R Eashwari, Member, Ministerial Advisory Committee on eHealth & Director: eHealth, KZN Provincial Department of Health.
• Burton Shinners, COO, Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital.
• Ian De Vega, Director of Information Management, Western Cape Department of Health.
• Leonard Slabbert, Head of Technology at Boehringer Ingelheim.
• Vuma Magaqa, Director: Information Technology, KZN Provincial Department of Health.
• Richard Gordon, Executive Director at the SAMRC.
• Andrew Brown, Managing Executive, MediSwitch.
• Valter Adao, Partner and Lead Director at Deloitte Digital Africa.
• Elliot Sack, CEO at eHealth Group.
• Nicolaas Duneas, CEO, Altis Biologics.
• Simi Adejumo, CEO, Aajoh (Nigeria).
• Dilip Naran, General Manager, Med-e-MassMed.
• Ronald James Urry, Specialist Robotic Surgeon, Netcare Waterfall Hospital.
• Akhona Mkosi, Deputy Director: Innovation and Governance, Western Cape Department of Health.
• Gyles Morrison, Founder, Clinical UX Association (UK).
Key Topics to be discussed:
• Healthcare Technology: Important Legal and Ethical Considerations.
• Can Technology Address the Shortage of Medical Practitioners in SA?
• Telemedicine Initiatives: What Have We Learnt?
• How Practical is Robotic Healthcare within the African Context?
• Developing a Digital Transformation Strategy for your Healthcare Facility
• Driving Down Total-Cost-of-Care with Technology
• The Future of Healthcare: What’s on the horizon?
• Your Electronic Health Records Have Been Hacked. Now What?!
• Will Doctors Become Obsolete?
To register or book a stand visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/
--ENDS--
Vee Lidzhade
IT News Africa
+27 11 026 0982
email us here