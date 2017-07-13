There were 408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,532 in the last 365 days.

First wave of speakers for Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2017 announced

HISA2017 Speakers

Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2017 will focus on 'Making Digital Transformation a Strategic Imperative for Healthcare'.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (#HISA2017) is set to take place on 29 and 30 August at Vodacom World Johannesburg, South Africa. The summit is expected to gather over 300 delegates and 30 speakers.

During the two-day summit, there will be lively intellectual discussions as well as provocative presentations and interactive roundtables.

Focussed on 'Making Digital Transformation a Strategic Imperative for Healthcare', HISA2017 will assemble CxOs, administrators, technology solution providers, health-tech entrepreneurs, academics, heads of technology, policy makers and other key stakeholders in public and private healthcare.

Confirmed speakers include:

• Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health: Western Cape Government, South Africa .
• Raymond Billa, CEO at Helen Joseph Hospital, Johannesburg .
• Rajeev R Eashwari, Member, Ministerial Advisory Committee on eHealth & Director: eHealth, KZN Provincial Department of Health.
• Burton Shinners, COO, Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital.
• Ian De Vega, Director of Information Management, Western Cape Department of Health.
• Leonard Slabbert, Head of Technology at Boehringer Ingelheim.
• Vuma Magaqa, Director: Information Technology, KZN Provincial Department of Health.
• Richard Gordon, Executive Director at the SAMRC.
• Andrew Brown, Managing Executive, MediSwitch.
• Valter Adao, Partner and Lead Director at Deloitte Digital Africa.
• Elliot Sack, CEO at eHealth Group.
• Nicolaas Duneas, CEO, Altis Biologics.
• Simi Adejumo, CEO, Aajoh (Nigeria).
• Dilip Naran, General Manager, Med-e-MassMed.
• Ronald James Urry, Specialist Robotic Surgeon, Netcare Waterfall Hospital.
• Akhona Mkosi, Deputy Director: Innovation and Governance, Western Cape Department of Health.
• Gyles Morrison, Founder, Clinical UX Association (UK).


Key Topics to be discussed:

• Healthcare Technology: Important Legal and Ethical Considerations.
• Can Technology Address the Shortage of Medical Practitioners in SA?
• Telemedicine Initiatives: What Have We Learnt?
• How Practical is Robotic Healthcare within the African Context?
• Developing a Digital Transformation Strategy for your Healthcare Facility
• Driving Down Total-Cost-of-Care with Technology
• The Future of Healthcare: What’s on the horizon?
• Your Electronic Health Records Have Been Hacked. Now What?!
• Will Doctors Become Obsolete?


To register or book a stand visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/ 


