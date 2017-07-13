Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% By 2022

Global Retail E-commerce Packaging Market Information Report by Material, by Application and By Regions - Forecast To 2022.

Key Players: International Paper Company, Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc., Packaging Corporation of America., Rengo Co. Ltd. ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Retail e-commerce packaging market. The Retail e-commerce packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5% during the period 2016 to 2022.

Market Highlights:

Packaging is the technology enclosing the product for sale, storage or distribution. Key factor for the retail e-commerce packaging market is continuous growth in online shopping which revolutionized the shopping experience. The ease of viewing and comparing products via computers and mobiles continue to boost the growth of this market. On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market by value. The Retail e-commerce packaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% by 2022.

Key Players of Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market:

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• International Paper Company

• DS Smith Plc, Arihant Packaging

• Commonwealth Packaging Company

• DynaCorp, Fencor Packaging Group Limited

• Lil Packaging Ltd.

• LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited

• Pioneer Packaging, Inc.

Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the Retail e-commerce packaging market is, continuously increasing online shopping market, growing demand of packaged food, continuously growing electronics sector. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the Retail e-commerce packaging market, followed by North America.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Retail e-commerce packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Retail e-commerce packaging market as Material, and Application.

By Material

• Corrugated Boxes

• Polybags

• Security Envelopes

• Others

By Application

• Personal care

• Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

• Others

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Protective Packaging

4.3 Corrugated Boxes

4.4 Security Envelopes

4.5 Tapes & Labels

4.6 Others

5 Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electronics & Consumer goods

5.3 Apparel & Accessories

5.4 Home furnishing

5.5 Auto Parts

5.6 Food & Beverages

5.7 Healthcare & Personal Care

5.8 Others

Continue…

