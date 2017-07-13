Market Research Future

Organic Tissue Paper Market Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview and Forecast:

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Global Organic Tissue Paper Market which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.2% after 2017. Organic tissue paper are majorly used for facial application by skin sensitive consumers. Globally, organic tissue paper made with recycled pulp and bamboo pulp are in huge demand which is driving the introduction of new products under this category. Majority of organic tissue paper are sold one or two layered. Changing lifestyle and increasing awareness among consumer about use of products which are naturally biodegradable is boosting the sales of organic tissue paper since last few years.

Globally the organic tissue paper market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of naturally biodegradable personal care products. Rising application of organic tissue paper for facial application is supporting the market growth. Availability of different product type and improved distribution channel is playing the key role for organic tissue paper market growth.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 4.2% of organic tissue paper market during 2017-2023.

Key Players and Competitive Analysis:

The major key players in Organic Tissue Paper market are:

• Greenline Paper Company (U.S.)

• Regent Kimya (Turkey)

• Tropicana Food and Beverages Gmbh (Germany)

• BHK Krakow (Poland)

• Shanghai Xuanjie Trade Co., Ltd (China )

• Zhangzhou Lianan Paper Co., Ltd. (China)

• Weroca Kartonagen Gmbh (Germany)

Downstream Analysis:

Organic tissue paper is popular among skin sensitive consumer and majorly used as disposable paper that are suitable for facial application. The use of organic tissue paper for treatment of minor wounds, cleaning hands and cleaning spectacles is influencing the sales of organic tissue paper since last few years. Key players are introducing the organic table napkins and wrapping tissues to expand their product portfolio. Increasing awareness among consumers about organic and biodegradable products is encouraging the manufacturers to invest more in organic tissue paper.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Organic Tissue Paper market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). North America region is estimated to dominate the market followed by Asia Pacific region. U.S. and Canada are major organic tissue paper producers in the North American region. U.S. dominates the market in this region due to increasing demand of organic personal care products. Availability of raw material and huge consumer base is driving the organic tissue paper market in the Asia Pacific region especially in developing countries like China and India. Improvement in production technology and growing organic products trend in the Europe region is playing key role to boost the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Global organic tissue paper market is segmented by raw material, layer, end use and distribution channel and region.

• Organic Tissue paper Product has been segmented on the basis of raw material which includes bamboo pulp, recycled pulp, straw pulp, mix wood pulp, and others.

• Organic Tissue Paper Product has been segmented on the basis of layer which includes one layer, two layer and three layer.

• Organic Tissue Paper Product has been segmented on the basis of end use which includes toilet tissue paper and facial tissue paper

• Organic Tissue paper Product has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes store based and non-store based

