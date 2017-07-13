Air Independent Propulsion Systems For Submarine Market Analysis And Global Forecast To 2022

Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Information Report By Fit, By Type and Region - Forecast To 2030

Key Players: SAAB AB, Siemens AG, DCNS SA, China Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., UTC Aerospace Systems” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global air independent propulsion systems market. The global air independent propulsion systems market is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the period 2015 to 2030.

Market Highlights:

Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology allows diesel submarines to operate without having to surface to access atmospheric oxygen. For a submarine to remain submerged for extended periods, without the need to surface, augments range and improves underwater endurance, at a lower cost than nuclear propulsion, while preserving the advantages of traditional diesel electric power. This helps diesel submarines to carry out operations in a stealthy manner reducing their chances of being detected by ships and aircrafts. Air Independent Propulsion System (AIP) uses a various methods such as closed-cycle diesel, fuel cells, sterling engines, and closed cycle steam to extend a traditional powered submarine’s ability to stay submerged. Generally, all AIP systems consist of an engine, fuel, a means to use the fuel without access to the atmosphere, a generator attached to the engine, and a battery. The popularity of these systems has gone up and there is large number of navies wanting to build submarines with AIP systems.These days, several AIP schemes are under development or already in operation, can increase slow-speed endurance to as much as a month. While it is still dwarfed by the potential of nuclear power, AIP offers diesel submarines a remarkable increase in capability.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2486

Key Players of Air Independent Propulsion Systems Market:

• SAAB AB (Sweden)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• DCNS SA (France)

• China Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

• UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

• General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway)

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis shows that the global air independent propulsion market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace by the end of 2030. Possibility of retrofit for AIP exists in this market considering the low cost of AIP systems along with the operational stealth, operational endurance among others which the AIP system fitted submarines provide. Moreover, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global air independent propulsion systems market. The region has witnessed increased investment in defense, majorly to strengthen its naval capabilities. With changing political and economic scenario in the U.S., there are seen additional funds allocated to the country’s navy. These investments are targeted on the shipbuilding and submarine building. The increase in naval spending is expected to counter the threat from resurgent countries. Whereas, China continues to spend heavily on its defense, especially navy. As part of their national security, strategic investments have enabled them to exponentially increase their naval capabilities. Further technological advancement in the shipbuilding and submarine building in the country is expected to augment the market for air independent propulsion system in the region.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global air independent propulsion systems industry, tracking market by retrofit and linefit, each across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities during the forecast period for each region.

Brief TOC:

1 About Air Independent Propulsion Systems

2 Why Air Independent Propuslion Systems

3 Types of Air Independent Propulsion Systems

4 Technological Advancements in Air Independent Propulsion Systems

4.1 Closed-Cycle Diesel Engines

4.2 Closed-Cycle Steam Turbines

4.3 Stirling-Cycle Engines

4.4 Fuel Cells

5 Air Independent Propulsion Systems: The World Inventory

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Air Independent Propulsion Systems: Current Inventory Country-Wise

5.2.1 Type-032 Qing Class, China

5.2.2 Type-039a Yuan Class, China

5.2.3 Khalid Class, Pakistan

5.2.4 Asashio, Japan

5.2.5 Soryu Class, Japan

5.2.6 Dolphin Class, Israel

5.2.7 U214 Class (Exported To Greece, Turkey, Portugal And South Korea)

5.2.8 U212 Class, Germany/Italy

5.2.9 Sondermanland Class, Sweden

5.2.10 Gotland Class, Sweden

5.3 Air Independent Propulsion Systems: Future Outlook Country-Wise

5.3.1 S-80 Isaac Peral Class, Spain

5.3.2 Kalvari Class, India

5.3.3 A26 Class, Sweden

5.3.4 Type-216 / 218sg Class, Germany

5.3.5 Smx Ocean Design, France

5.3.6 Vidar Design, U.K.

5.3.7 Lada Class, Russia

Continue…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/air-independent-propulsion-systems-market-2486

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com