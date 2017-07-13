Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DDoS Protection and Mitigation Industry
Description
Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Imperva
F5 Networks
Arbor
Nexusguard
Verisign
Neustar
Nsfocus
Akamai
DOSarrest
Radware
CloudFlare
Corero Network Security
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of DDoS Protection and Mitigation in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
ICMP Floods
SYN Flood
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of DDoS Protection and Mitigation for each application, including
Mobile
Date Center
Government and Carrier Transport
Table of Contents
Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Research Report 2017
1 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DDoS Protection and Mitigation
1.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 ICMP Floods
1.2.4 SYN Flood
1.3 Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Segment by Application
1.3.1 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Mobile
1.3.3 Date Center
1.3.4 Government and Carrier Transport
1.4 Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of DDoS Protection and Mitigation (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
.....
7 Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Imperva
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Imperva DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 F5 Networks
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 F5 Networks DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Arbor
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Arbor DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Nexusguard
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Nexusguard DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Verisign
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Verisign DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Neustar
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Neustar DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Nsfocus
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Nsfocus DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Akamai
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Akamai DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 DOSarrest
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 DOSarrest DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Radware
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Radware DDoS Protection and Mitigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 CloudFlare
7.12 Corero Network Security
Continued...
