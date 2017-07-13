Coconut Water 2017 Global Market to Reach US$ 5 billion and Growing at a CAGR of 21% by 2022

WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Global Coconut Water Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017-2022”.

Coconut water is liquid of coconut found around all over glob. It is fresh and refreshing juice mostly equatorial region imbibe it because of fantastic taste and effective heath benefits. Its juice is pull out from tender, green coconut. The report provides market size, current scenario, key regions, drive, challenges, and detailed analysis of "Global Packaged Coconut Water Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017-2022".

The report study say that Global Coconut Water Market to cross US$ 5 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR close to 21%.



Packing Coconut water comes in three major types: plastic bottles, tetra pack, metal cans. All the three types have their own pros and cons which varies from region to region or favorable to certain geography. Report provide complete detailed with proper guidelines and instruction of the packing and what adhesive are provided in packaged coconut water. The volume of plastic, paper and paper is always more than expected and metal is outshined.

The continues rising growth of coconut market and each time new competitor entry in market have made vendor to try out something new innovation with flavored preparations and product in-depth analysis, which make them to one step ahead of their competitor. However Package plain coconut is best alternative for tender coconut water.

As per report study and analysis, coconut water consumption around the globe has rise by 40% for the 2013 to 2016 and it expected to grow with same trend, the factors related for growth of market are people are becoming more health conscious, rise in standard of living, improving urbanization, more consumption or demand for health drinks. Coconut water comes with bunch of packed nutrient, calcium, potassium, zinc and amino acids. Even health juices which are more demand in urban area have more calories the coconut water.

Day-by--day demand for coconut water is growing in developed country. To capture major hold in packaged coconut water market have challenges and threat from substitute like diet carbonated drink, low calories green tea, electrolyte drink, sport drink all this market sectors are explain in the report.

Packaged coconut water market report covers various regions such as North America, Aisa-Pacific, EMEA and Latin America. The APAC is major leader in the market for consumption of large amount of coconut water reputedly is expected to close near to 680 million liters by 2022. The developing countries like India, China, UK, Germany, and Italy. When it comes for Packed Coconut water segment United States is dominated market as come pair to others.

Major key vendor in the packaged Coconut Water market are Amy and Brian Naturals, Coca-Cola, Green COCO, PepsiCo, Vita-Coco, C2O, C-Coconut Water, Chi, COCO Libre, Cocojal, Ducoco, FOCO, H2coco, Invo Coconut Water, Taste Nirvana. FMCG companies and big retailers looking ahead to launch coconut water on their own labels are expected to commit investments to the tune of $1 billion.

