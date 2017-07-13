Healthcare and Reimbursement Brazil Market to reach $29.9billion with 3.4% CAGR Key Player, Regions and Forecast to 2021

Healthcare and Reimbursement Brazil Market $29.9Billion Growth, Trends, Forecasts, Research and Markets 2021

PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 13th July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Brazil”.

Summary

The industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Brazil". The report is an essential source of information on analysis of the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Brazil. It identifies the key trends in the country’s healthcare market and provides insights into its demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of its pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by industry experts.

Brazil’s population grew from 191 million in 2009 to 202 million in 2016, mainly due to the increase in the life expectancy. The value of the pharmaceuticals market increased from $15.4 billion in 2009 to $25.3 billion in 2016 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%, and this value is expected to increase further from $26.1 billion in 2017 to $29.9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.4%. The medical device market was worth $7.1 billion in 2009 and reached $9.7 billion in 2016. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from $10.9 billion in 2017 to $14 billion in 2021.

These positive growth trends can be primarily attributed to -

- An increasingly elderly population

- Increased accessibility to healthcare professionals in remote areas.

Scope

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Brazil, and includes -

- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market: Pfizer, Hypermarcas, Roche, Novartis and Sanofi and Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market: Johnson & Johnson, B.Braun, Medtronic, Baxter and GSK.

- An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with analysis covering details of the country’s healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

- Detailed analysis of the country’s political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Brazil healthcare market

Reasons to buy

This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Brazil’s healthcare market

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments and companies likely to impact Brazil’s healthcare market in the future

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing competitors’ performance

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment and strategic partnership

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 6

2 Executive Summary 8

3 Introduction 12

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance 12

4 Overview of Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Markets 13

4.1 Pharmaceutical Market 13

4.1.1 Market Overview 13

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Exports and Imports 15

4.1.3 Supply Channels 16

4.1.4 Market Segments 18

4.1.5 Overview of Top Five Disease Areas 21

4.1.6 Major Players 23

4.2 Medical Device Market 53

4.2.1 Market Overview 53

4.2.2 Overview of Top Five Segments 55

4.2.3 Diagnostic Market 66

4.2.4 Major Players 67

4.3 Market Drivers and Barriers 96

4.3.1 Drivers 96

4.3.2 Barriers 97

5 Market Access 99

5.1 Overview of Healthcare system 99

5.2 Reimbursement and Payer Landscape 100

5.3 Reimbursement Process 101

5.3.1 Overview of Insurance Providers 102

5.3.2 Patient Share in Healthcare Expenditure 105

5.3.3 Price Trends in the Healthcare Sector 106

5.3.4 Pricing Policies 106

5.4 Regulatory Landscape 109

5.4.1 Overview of Regulatory Agencies 109

5.4.2 Market Authorization Procedure for Pharmaceutical Products 114

5.4.3 New Medical Device Approval Process 116

5.4.4 Licensing Process for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing 119

5.4.5 Intellectual Property Rights 120

5.4.6 Clinical Trial Regulations 124

5.4.7 Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulations 124

5.4.8 Pharmacy Regulations 125

5.4.9 Labeling and Packaging Regulations 126

6 Country Analysis 127

6.1 Political Environment 127

…Continued

