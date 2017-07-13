Content and Data Ltd announces long-term partnership with KNOWARTH Technologies
KNOWARTH has been associated with Liferay community for more than 3 years and has successfully delivered numerous Liferay enterprise portal projects to organisations in private and government sectors globally. "We're very excited to have joined hands with KNOWARTH. We considered several factors when selecting our development partner: experience in building enterprise digital applications, commitment to quality, education and training, cultural fit, and accessibility. KNOWARTH excelled in all categories" said Jacob Mathew, Director of Content and Data Ltd. One of the key priorities for Content and Data is to extend KNOWARTH's invaluable migration expertise from Liferay 6.2 to Liferay Digital Experience Platform (Liferay DXP) to existing Liferay customers in the UK. Jacob adds we see Liferay DXP as a game changer in the world of Digital Experience platform providing organisations a single, consolidated platform for building fast, usable digital experiences customers will love.
Gaurav Barot, CEO of KNOWARTH is delighted about partnership and commented, "This strategic technological alliance demonstrates a deep desire to embrace enterprise open source and deliver world class digital web solutions that shall transform enriching engagement experiences for employees, customers, partners and suppliers." Both companies have a shared vision of rapidly delivering personalised digital capabilities to new customer segments across industry sectors like BFSI, Life Sciences, Retail, Automotive and Charities that will truly enhance the digital experience for the customer.
We, at KNOWARTH, take pride in becoming a partner with Content and Data Ltd and look forward to delivering exceptional quality products and services to our clients globally. Further details on the culmination of KNOWARTH and Content & Data's partnership, which will span the frontend, backend, middleware, servicing and development of web and mobile applications, will be shared as the partnership continues to evolve and strengthen in the future.
About Content and Data Ltd.
Content and Data headquartered out of Cambridge, UK, is a Open Source Solutions and Services technology company focused on Middleware Integrations, API Development, Digital Web Platforms, QA and DevOps Automation and Technical Resource Augmentation . We provide directly and through partnerships with other innovative open source solution companies full range of digital transformation consultancy engagements, API solutions, software application development, migration services to wide range of customers in retail, fintech, banking, financial services, automotive and other commercial organisations in the UK. For additional information please visit us at http://www.contentanddata.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @contentanddata
