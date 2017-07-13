Flavor Appeal in Chocolate Market Analysis 2017 (By Flavors, Key Players and Category) and Forecasts

Flavor Appeal in Chocolate Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 13th July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Flavor Appeal in Chocolate 2017: Insights from 2017 Q1 global consumer survey and latest innovation trends in chocolate”.

Summary

"Flavor Appeal in Chocolate 2017", discusses the unique flavor innovations that are vital to sustaining excitement in dynamic, indulgence-led food categories such as chocolate.

Today's consumers are sensation-seekers and are drawn to indulgent, artisanal, and novel food products. Flavor innovation in food products is an integral tool for addressing consumers' desire for intense and complex sensations resulting in increased experiential pleasure.

Scope

- Consumer's attitude to experiment in food flavors varies by region.

- Poland, Italy, and Sweden are among the most experimental countries.

- More than 40% of global consumers prefer sweet flavors in chocolate.

Reasons to buy

- Identify the top flavors in the chocolate category.

- Gain insight into the key consumer segments that are most likely to be drivers of innovation.

- Put innovative products into context by connecting them to specific consumer trends and preferences.

Table of Content: Key Points

Flavor Experimentation in Food

Appeal of Flavor Types in Chocolate

"On-Trend" Flavor Innovations in Chocolate

Appendix

…Continued

