Global Handheld GPS Device Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Handheld GPS Device Industry
Global Handheld GPS Device Market
Global Handheld GPS Device market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Apple
Garmin
Samsung
SONY
Adidas
Nike
Golife
Fitbit
TomTom
Polar
Motorola
SUUNTO
Bryton
Magellan
Bushnell
DeLorme
Global Sat
Gerk
Tomoon
InWatch
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Handheld GPS Device in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
General Handheld GPS
Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS
Digital Map Handheld GPS
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Handheld GPS Device for each application, including
Golfing
Running
Cycling
Hiking
Other
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Handheld GPS Device Market Research Report 2017
1 Handheld GPS Device Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Handheld GPS Device
1.2 Handheld GPS Device Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 General Handheld GPS
1.2.4 Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS
1.2.5 Digital Map Handheld GPS
1.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Segment by Application
1.3.1 Handheld GPS Device Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Golfing
1.3.3 Running
1.3.4 Cycling
1.3.5 Hiking
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Handheld GPS Device Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Handheld GPS Device (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Handheld GPS Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Handheld GPS Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Handheld GPS Device Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Handheld GPS Device Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 United States Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 EU Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 South Korea Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 Taiwan Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Handheld GPS Device Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 United States Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 EU Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 South Korea Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 Taiwan Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
Continued…..
