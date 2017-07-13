Global Handheld GPS Device Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Handheld GPS Device Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Handheld GPS Device Industry

Latest Report on Handheld GPS Device Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

Global Handheld GPS Device market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Apple

Garmin

Samsung

SONY

Adidas

Nike

Golife

Fitbit

TomTom

Polar

Motorola

SUUNTO

Bryton

Magellan

Bushnell

DeLorme

Global Sat

Gerk

Tomoon

InWatch

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Handheld GPS Device in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Handheld GPS Device for each application, including

Golfing

Running

Cycling

Hiking

Other

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Handheld GPS Device Market Research Report 2017

1 Handheld GPS Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Handheld GPS Device

1.2 Handheld GPS Device Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 General Handheld GPS

1.2.4 Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

1.2.5 Digital Map Handheld GPS

1.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 Handheld GPS Device Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Golfing

1.3.3 Running

1.3.4 Cycling

1.3.5 Hiking

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Handheld GPS Device Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Handheld GPS Device (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Handheld GPS Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Handheld GPS Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld GPS Device Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Handheld GPS Device Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 United States Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 EU Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 South Korea Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 Taiwan Handheld GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Handheld GPS Device Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 EU Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 South Korea Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 Taiwan Handheld GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

