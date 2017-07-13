The analysts forecast the global push buttons and signaling devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Push Buttons and Signaling Devices 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.52% and Forecast to 2021

Push buttons are controls that regulate some feature of a process or equipment installed in industries. The shape of a push button is designed to accommodate human finger or hand and are basically made of hard material such as plastic or metal. Signaling devices mostly raise an alarm to indicate a warning. The alarm can be either visual or audio depending on the requirement, application, and surroundings.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global push buttons and signaling devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales value, and replacement market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Eaton

• GE

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

• EUCHNER

• Honeywell

• Johnson Electric

• American Distributors (ADI)

• AT Components (Assembly Technology Components)

• BACO Controls

• PATLITE

• OMRON

Market driver

• Easy setup and low maintenance cost

Market challenge

• Presence of low-cost safety device manufacturers

Market trend

• Need for stainless steel push buttons

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Push buttons segment

• Signaling devices segment

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global push buttons and signaling devices market in the oil and gas industry

• Global push buttons and signaling devices in the automotive industry

• Global push button and signaling devices in the power industry

• Global push buttons and signaling devices in the chemical industry

• Global push buttons and signaling devices in other industries

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Push buttons and signaling devices market in APAC

• Push buttons and signaling devices market in the Americas

• Push buttons and signaling devices market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Company overview

• ABB

• Eaton

• GE

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…..

