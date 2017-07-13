Global Moderation & Avoidance Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2022 Market Reports

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Moderation & Avoidance Market 2017

"TrendSights Analysis: Moderation & Avoidance", explores how FMCG brands can help consumers to limit or avoid specific products or ingredients, either out of choice or necessity.

Consumers exhibit, or aim to exhibit, restraint as a means of supporting or improving their wellbeing. In doing so, they are giving up or moderating many "villain" ingredients, vices, and impurities for the good of their long-term health. For many consumers moderation or avoidance behavior is done through choice; however, others are forced to for medical reasons or feel required to due to religion or culture.

Scope
- Moderation is a key strategy for weight loss, with more than half of consumers trying to lose weight globally eating smaller portions to do so.
- The majority of consumers are driven to experiment with new flavors and fragrances as a result of curiosity.
- Lack of time, choice overload, and brand loyalty present barriers to consumer experimentation.
- A third of consumers legally allowed to drink alcohol globally abstain from doing so altogether.
- Six in 10 consumers globally are concerned about the impact of chemicals on their health and appearance, opting for natural formulations to avoid chemical ingredients.

Table of Content: Key Points
Trend Snapshot
Moderating & Avoiding: Villains
Moderating & Avoiding: Vices
Moderating & Avoiding: Impurities
What Next in Moderation & Avoidance?
Appendix
…Continued

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Science
