Global Moderation & Avoidance Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2022 Market Reports

Moderation & Avoidance Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

"TrendSights Analysis: Moderation & Avoidance", explores how FMCG brands can help consumers to limit or avoid specific products or ingredients, either out of choice or necessity.

Consumers exhibit, or aim to exhibit, restraint as a means of supporting or improving their wellbeing. In doing so, they are giving up or moderating many "villain" ingredients, vices, and impurities for the good of their long-term health. For many consumers moderation or avoidance behavior is done through choice; however, others are forced to for medical reasons or feel required to due to religion or culture.

Scope

- Moderation is a key strategy for weight loss, with more than half of consumers trying to lose weight globally eating smaller portions to do so.

- The majority of consumers are driven to experiment with new flavors and fragrances as a result of curiosity.

- Lack of time, choice overload, and brand loyalty present barriers to consumer experimentation.

- A third of consumers legally allowed to drink alcohol globally abstain from doing so altogether.

- Six in 10 consumers globally are concerned about the impact of chemicals on their health and appearance, opting for natural formulations to avoid chemical ingredients.

Table of Content: Key Points

Trend Snapshot

Moderating & Avoiding: Villains

Moderating & Avoiding: Vices

Moderating & Avoiding: Impurities

What Next in Moderation & Avoidance?

Appendix

…Continued

