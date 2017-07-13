Concierged Learning Ecosystem, Learningonline.xyz Shortlisted for APAC EMMAs 2017 in Hong Kong
Edtech Startup Learningonline.xyz shortlisted for Family Global Mobility Award for APAC EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards)
Learningonlinexyz, Inc. has been shortlisted for a third region for the Forum for Expatriate Management’s (FEM) Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards (EMMA) 2017, a prestigious forum recognizing the contribution that businesses have made to develop and improve the global mobility of employees and their families. Shortlisted for EMEAs EMMAs 2017, Highly Commended for The AMERICAS EMMAs 2017 for the category, it now adds Shortlisted for APAC EMMAs 2017, demonstrating its commitment to truly global programs that make a difference.
Its concierged content ecosystem uses edTech solutions to leverage cool learning content for 160+ languages, including ASL, appealing to Gen X multi-platforms users as well as Gen Y primary mobile users and their younger siblings, Gen Z. With online platforms for both web and app, learners can quickly become globally mobile using the same tools the whole family loves in daily life: social learning and sharing, videos and visual micros, quizzes, downloadable apps etc.
Moaz Khan, V.P Marketing & U.X. at Learningonlinexyz, Inc. commented, “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for all three regions of the Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards, and it's very cool that it's for 'Best Family Support Program', a key focus for us this year. We know how important it is to engage young learners and make them part of the relocation process, and cultural tools that the whole family can get excited about makes the transition to new countries that little bit easier. Plus overseas families often use Skype to keep in touch with relatives back home, which means our collaboration with Skype to develop a conversational language learning bot is spot on as yet another tool for Gen Y and Gen Z i.e. the core market for global mobility. ”
The Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards will take place on the 7th of September, 2017, at the APAC Summit and EMMAs in Hong Kong.
About learningonline.xyz:
Learningonline.xyz delivers a unique cultural connectivity ecosystem, connecting cultures through language learning innovation in over 160 languages. It is the only solution to offer video and micro based language learning for 160+ languages. Its combination of mLMS, apps and online-based products connects learners, peers, and instructors to a world of cultures.
Cudoo: Self-paced online courses for 160+ languages and professional development skills.
Langu.ag: Award-winning free multi-language app for 160+ languages.
Speaking Cultures: Online language exchange platform for peer learning
