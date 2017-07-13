“UNBRIDLED” TO SCREEN AT 168 FILM FESTIVAL
Horse Film Takes on Human Trafficking
Unbridled (www.UnbridledMovie.com) is based on true stories of at risk, teen girls assisted by equine therapy at a North Carolina non-profit ranch called Corral Riding Academy. The film shot in Raleigh NC, which is situated along the infamous I-95 corridor, a gateway to traffickers. Sex Trafficking is estimated to involve hundreds of thousands of victims in all 50 states, including many children. It may be the fastest growing criminal industry at $9 billion dollars per year.
According to the film’s director, John David Ware, “This issue must be addressed on multiple fronts. Unbridled focuses on redemption and healing. It shows a great victory in this battle. At it’s heart, Unbridled is a girl-and-her-horse-film with a girl that powerfully overcomes great difficulties.”
In the film, Sarah (Tea McKay) escapes from her mother’s (Dey Young - Pretty Woman) maniacal boyfriend, Roger (Eric Roberts). As Sarah begins to heal at the Academy, she learns to trust humans again by bonding with Dreamer, a badly abused horse that no one can touch. Roger will stop at nothing to get her back under his control.
Unbridled is appropriate for children aged 12 and above. A discussion with director John David Ware and actor T.C. Stallings will occur immediately after the screening.
The film also stars Jenn Gotzon (Frost/Nixon), David Topp (Beverly Hills Canine Country Club) and Rachel Hendrix (October Baby).
The 15-years-runnning 168 Film Festival is known as a vehicle for filmmakers and actors to launch careers. Lead actress Tea McKay was cast based on her excellent work in the 168 Film Project.
In 2018, 168 Film will produce a feature film with the top short film producer of 2017. 168 has birthed over 1,000 short films in 14 years.
168 Film Festival sponsors include Advent Media, Roush Media, Tiffin/Steadicam and Arri.
