Building Energy Software Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA , July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Building Energy Software Market

This report studies the Building Energy Software market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Building Energy Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Building Energy Software market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global and United States Building Energy Software market, including Johnson Controls, BuildingIQ, Lucid Design Group, DGLogik, Schneider Electric, Crestron, EnergyPoints, Ecova, EnerNOC, C3 Energy, Daintree Networks.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Building Energy Software. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Building Energy Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The On the basis of product, the Building Energy Software market is primarily split into

Electricity Management

Water Management

Renewable Energy Management

Air System Management

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Building Energy Control System

Building Energy Control Supervisory Software

Enterprise Building Energy Management Software

Lighting Controls Software

Smart Building to Smart Grid Interface Software

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

2017-2022 Building Energy Software Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Building Energy Software Market Overview

2.1 Building Energy Software Product Overview

2.2 Building Energy Software Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electricity Management

2.2.2 Water Management

2.2.3 Renewable Energy Management

2.2.4 Air System Management

2.3 Global Building Energy Software Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Building Energy Software Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Building Energy Software Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Building Energy Software Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

3 Building Energy Software Application/End Users

3.1 Building Energy Software Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Building Energy Control System

3.1.2 Building Energy Control Supervisory Software

3.1.3 Enterprise Building Energy Management Software

3.1.4 Lighting Controls Software

3.1.5 Smart Building to Smart Grid Interface Software

3.2 Global Building Energy Software Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.2.2 Global Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Building Energy Software Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.3.2 United States Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

4 Building Energy Software Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Building Energy Software Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.1.7 United States

4.2 Global Building Energy Software Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Building Energy Software Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.2 Global Building Energy Software Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.3 Global Building Energy Software Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.4 North America Building Energy Software Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.5 Europe Building Energy Software Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Building Energy Software Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.7 South America Building Energy Software Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Building Energy Software Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)

4.2.9 United States Building Energy Software Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

Continued……

