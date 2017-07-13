Konstant Infosolutions Breaks into India’s Top App Developers 2017
Adding consecutive successes in the row this year, Konstant Infosolutions is climbing up international rankings as a top-performing mobile app developer.PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest ranking reports by BusinessofApps and AppFutura, Konstant Infosolutions continues to celebrate its performance, being ranked among top mobile app development companies, both across the world and in India.
“Accolades from sources like BusinessofApps and AppFutura is a great honor,” said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Konstantinfo. “To be a top mobile app development company, we’ve always worked with latest technologies and tools demanded by the market, with a focus on delivering receptive user experiences creating expert-level UI/UX designs,” he added further.
What’s interesting about Konstant is that the whole team right from the top management to junior developers (hired for a project) are wholly involved in the project development process. The costs are realistic and reasonable, compared to the competitors. One of their most impressive efforts came when they received a perfect 5 on 5-star rating by a client. The major reason being their unmatched custom mobile app development services. Businesses can be confident that Konstant Infosolutions is an outstanding choice for outsourcing app development from India.
While BusinessofApps has compiled a list of offshore development centers across countries including UK, India, United States, Europe, Latin America and South East Asia, AppFutura has revealed a dedicated list of top mobile app development companies in India.In the former, Konstant ranks#1 and #3 in the latter.
The top app development agency list is based solely on the results of client reviews on their profile and practical experience. With over 3,500 projects delivered in total in these 14 years, Konstant offers a wide and deep set of capabilities including IoT application development, on-demand apps solution, wearable app development, idea incubation, app prototyping and app monetization for high ROI and profits.
BusinessofApps also appreciates Konstant for its Android and iOS app development, with a proven track record in both platforms. With no prejudice on company’s size, the rankings map the strength of their UI/UX design and company’s preparation to provide services in modern tech like wearables and VR/AR. And Konstant nails it for all of them.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstant Infoslutions is one of the worldwide leaders in delivering quality, high-performance mobile app solutions for the startups, SMEs and brands. For over 14 years, Konstant has continually developed unique apps that have raised the performance bar while exceeding the individual needs of clients and their customers worldwide. Today, Konstant offers its services globally and has offices outside India.
