Latin American Bakery & Cereals Sector 2017 Global Market Top Brands, Packaging and Case Studies 2017

Latin American Bakery & Cereals Sector Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast

PUNE, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Opportunities in the Latin American Bakery & Cereals Sector", report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Latin American Bakery & Cereals sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, health & wellness analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

- The Latin American Bakery & Cereals (B&C) sector is the fourth largest in the world in terms of value sales in 2016

- Bread & Rolls is the largest market in the sector in value terms followed by Cookies (Sweet Biscuits) and Cakes, and Pastries & Sweet Pies

- Amongst the different high potential countries in Latin America, Brazil is the largest as well as the fastest growing market in terms of value sales

- Rising disposable incomes, the increasing demand for convenient breakfast options, and growth in the popularity of natural/organic baked products is spurring the demand for Bakery & Cereal products in the region.

- Political uncertainties, inflation and corruptions and scandals are the main challenges faced by the Latin American Bakery & Cereals sector

- Bauducco, Pullman, Levissimo, Wickbold, and Mabel are the leading brands in the Latin American B&C sector

- Food & Drink Specialists is the largest distribution channel in the Latin American Bakery & Cereals sector followed by Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Convenience Stores

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Latin American Bakery & Cereals sector . It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size and growth analysis by markets.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of Bakery & Cereals by markets across different countries in the Latin American region.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of six countries across the Latin American region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure. Out of 6, a total of 4 high potential countries are shortlisted.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Bakery & Cereals sector during 2011-2021. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of Bakery & Cereals in 2016. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering Bakery & Cereals with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Latin American region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Latin America Bakery & Cereals sector in 2016. It covers seven distribution channels - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers, Cash & Carries and Warehouse Clubs, ‘Dollar Stores’ and Others that include Vending machines and Other retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2016) and growth analysis (during 2011-2021) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of Bakery & Cereals.

Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis )

Market Size Analysis - Latin America compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth Analysis by Country

Growth Analysis by market

3. Growth potential by countries in Latin America

Risk and reward analysis - Opportunity scores

4. Market size and growth analysis

Overview - Value and volume growth analysis by country

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Share of Bakery & Cereals compared to other Food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and Bakery & Cereals sector s

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country Profiles

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Peru

6. Success Stories

7. Company and Brand Analysis

Brand Share Analysis in the Bakery & Cereals sector

Leading brands in Latin America Bakery & Cereals sector

Private label penetration in the Bakery & Cereals sector

8. Health & Wellness Analysis

Health & Wellness Analysis - Overview

Health & Wellness market growth analysis by country

Health & Wellness Analysis - Key product attributes and consumer benefits

Leading Health & Wellness companies by market share

9. Key Distribution Channels

Leading Distribution channels by countries

Leading Distribution channels by markets

10. Key Packaging Formats

Growth analysis by key packaging material and container type

Growth analysis by closure type and outers

11. Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges

Future Outlook

…Continued

