CBCT Dental Imaging Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2023–Foresight Research

U.S., India & Europe CBCT Dental Imaging Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% due to increasing use of CBCT in orthodontic diagnosis and treatment

Major Key Players are Carestream Health (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), FONA Dental, S.R.O., Gendex, Imaging Sciences International, LLC (US), J.MORITA MFG.CORP. (Japan), KaVo Dental GmbH, ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Market research future published a cooked research report on U.S., India & Europe CBCT Dental Imaging Market. The U.S., India & Europe CBCT Dental Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the period 2016 to 2023.

Dental cone beam computed tomography (CT) is a special type of x-ray equipment used when regular dental or facial x-rays are not sufficient. The technology is used to produce three dimensional (3-D) images of the teeth, soft tissues, nerve pathways and bone in a single scan. The use of CBCT devices is on the rise due to the increasing number of dental specialty hospitals and laboratories in the Americas and Europe which led to the augmented adoption of CBCT in these regions. Companies like Danaher Corporation, Planmeca OY and Dentsply Sirona are the leading players in this market globally.

Major Key Players

• Carestream Health (US),

• Dentsply Sirona (US),

• FONA Dental,

• S.R.O.,

• Gendex,

• Imaging Sciences International, LLC (US),

• J.MORITA MFG.CORP. (Japan),

• KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany),

• NewTom,

• Planmeca OY,

• Prexion (US),

• Sinclair Dental/Dentaire (Canada),

• SOREDEX (Finland),

• Vatech Networks (Republic of Korea)

The dental CBCT market by detector type is segmented into flat panel detectors, and image intensifier. The image intensifiers are those device which are capable of detecting and amplifying low-light-level images such as weak emissions or reflected light for bringing them into view as sharp contrast images. The Flat Panel Detectors (FPDs) are the next generation digital X-ray technology. The FPD technology accounts the largest market share which is majorly attributed to factors such as; improved ergonomics with better patient access, less image degradation and increasing use of CBCT imaging in dentistry while the major challenge to this market is the lack of awareness for the use of advanced technologies by the healthcare providers in developing countries.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 93 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “U.S., India & Europe CBCT Dental Imaging Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023”.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, CBCT dental imaging market is segmented into three key regions: U.S., Europe and India. U.S. is the largest market for CBCT dental imaging due to high adoption rate of new and advanced products and the government funding for improving the oral health in this region. Europe is the second-largest market for CBCT dental imaging. India region is expected to be fastest growing region in CBCT dental imaging market due to increasing healthcare expenditure.

Segmentation:

U.S., India & Europe CBCT dental imaging market has been segmented on the basis of type of detector which comprises flat panel detectors and image intensifier. On the basis of application the market is segmented into dental implants, endodontics, orthodontics and others. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals & dental clinics, academic & research institutes and others.

