Dental Amalgam Market is expected to reach $ 500 million by the end of 2023

Market research future has a half cooked research report on global dental amalgam market. The global dental amalgam market is growing at a rate of 5 % and is expected show a similar trend during the forecast period.

Dental amalgam are alloys consisting of liquid mercury and metal alloy mixtures of copper, zinc, silver, gold etc. which are used to fill cavities caused by tooth decay. There have been advancements in materials such as use of high-copper alloys which have higher strength, less corrosion, and minimal sensitivity to effects when placed in tooth cavity. Another development has been the replacement of zinc with the amalgam alloys.

There have been concerns about the potential toxicity of mercury and rare events of allergic reactions. Another product development has been the greater use of noble metals such as silver, gold etc. in the

amalgams. Admixed particles alloys have dominated the other segments by particle shape such as lath cut particles and spherical particles so as to combine the benefits of both. Although binary alloy and ternary alloy lead the segment of alloy metals, the quaternary alloy amalgams is the fastest growing market.

The dental amalgams are facing strong competition from other dental restoration materials such as resins; ceramic materials etc. and the market may witness slower growth especially in the developed markets.

Major Market Players:

• DMP dental,

• Patterson dental,

• APL Materials,

• DMP,

• Nanjing FoiNoe Co., Ltd.,

• AT&M Biomaterials Co., Ltd.,

• BOME,

• Kerr Corporation,

• Benco Dental Supply Company,

• Henry Schein, Inc.

Segmentation:

The global dental amalgam market is segmented on the basis of particle shape, particle size, metals and number of alloy metals. Based on particle shape, the market has been segmented as lath cut particles, spherical particles and admixed particles. Based on the particle size, the market has been segmented as micro cut, fine cut and coarse cut. Based on the metals, the market has been segmented as noble metals (gold, silver, and other), non-noble metals (copper, gallium, others). Based on the number of alloy metals, the market has been segmented as binary alloy, ternary alloy and quaternary alloy.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Dental Amalgam Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023.”

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4. Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Continued….

