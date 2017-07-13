ARTIANA Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art | Inaugural Online Auction | No Buyer’s Premium | 23-27 November 2017

BUSINESS BAY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever No Buyer’s Premium online auction of Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art will be held in November 2017 by ARTIANA, the UAE’s first and only home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles. Since its launch in 2016, ARTIANA have had three successful auctions of South Asian Art which achieved sales of over USD 5 million. All auctions were received positively by the market with 80%, 85% and 95% sold lots respectively, having 96%, 108% and 118% against the lower estimate value.

On the back of its continuous online auction success, ARTIANA announces the launch of its Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art Department with Janet Rady as the Specialist. The auction previews will be held at the viewing gallery of ARTIANA in Downtown Dubai with extensive distribution of both printed and e-catalogues. For prospective clients, the No Buyer’s Premium will apply which literally translates into ARTIANA’s USP slogan “What You Bid is What You Pay”, as clients will effectively pay 25-30% less as compared to transacting in other similar auctions. The founder Lavesh Jagasia’s vision has always been to reduce the historically high transaction costs associated with art auctions, resulting in growth of the market.

The Middle Eastern art auction will feature modern and contemporary Emirati, Lebanese, Egyptian, Iraqi, Syrian, Saudi-Arabian, Iranian, and Turkish artists including other surrounding countries and diaspora artists from this region.

ARTIANA is a clicks and bricks auction house incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre with a viewing gallery in Downtown Dubai, they release both printed and e-catalogues for all their auctions and conduct them online through their website www.artiana.com.

Lavesh Jagasia is an expert on South Asian art with three decades of experience in the field and is also the founder of the successful art publishing firm, The Serigraph Studio.

Janet Rady is based between London and the United Arab Emirates, she is a specialist in modern and contemporary art from the Middle East, with over twenty five years experience as a curator and advisor and has worked with leading auction houses and major commercial galleries.

